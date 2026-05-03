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Canada declares Khalistan extremists as ‘national security threat’

Canada declares Khalistan extremists as ‘national security threat’

Published on: May 03, 2026 07:21 pm IST
PTI |
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Ottawa, Canada's intelligence agency has declared Khalistani extremists a "national security threat", adding that the group uses institutions to promote its "violent extremist agenda" in the country.

Canada declares Khalistan extremists as ‘national security threat’

Canadian Security Intelligence Service, in its 2025 Public Report, highlighted that involvement of Canada-based Khalistani extremist in violent activities "continues to pose a national security threat to Canada and to Canadian interests."

"Some CBKEs are well connected to Canadian citizens who leverage Canadian institutions to promote their violent extremist agenda and collect funds from unsuspecting community members that are then diverted toward violent activities," the report issued on Canadian Government's website on Friday said.

Khalistani extremist groups demand the creation of a sovereign state within India and are designated as terrorist organisations by New Delhi because of their involvement in separatist activities.

The report comes a year after the 40th anniversary of the bombing of Air India Flight 182, whose suspects were members of the CBKE groups.

RD

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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