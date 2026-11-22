A Pentagon memo has urged US military personnel to limit informal and social contact with their Canadian counterparts, but Canada’s defense minister says the guidance has not changed military cooperation between the two countries.

Canada's Defense Minister David McGuinty said he sees no change in military cooperation with the US. (Bloomberg) more less

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Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty said he had been briefed about the memo but had not read it. Speaking to Reuters in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday, he said the two militaries continued to work closely together.

What the memo is about

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The US Department of Defense recently sent a memo asking staff to limit social and informal contact with Canadian military personnel. The Washington Post first reported the memo.

US Senator Mike Rounds had been briefed on the memo. Rounds said it was written several months ago but only recently approved. He said it does not change formal military work, but asks American and Canadian officers to reduce some informal or social contact.

"There's a desire, I think, to put some emphasis on maybe getting some agreements on military purchases or cooperation on those types of things before we move forward with a normalization of social activities," Rounds said, as per The New York Times.

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"I still see no daylight between what we're doing, military to military, and otherwise," McGuinty told Reuters.

He said the two militaries continue to work “hand in glove”. He named ships working in the Caribbean to stop drug trafficking, joint missile systems, and fighter jets scrambled across North America when needed.

"I checked with our top military folks. They see no evidence of change. We continue to cooperate, we continue to work together," McGuinty said.

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He also spoke about NORAD. "The 70-year relationship we have with the US under NORAD has been a frankly, extremely effective continental defense system and one that we want to continue to invest in and cooperate with," he told Reuters.

According to The New York Times, Senator Tim Kaine said, "It's not about NORAD. It's not about NATO. It is not about defense exercises." He also said, "The tone is bad and it is unnecessary."

Senator Chris Coons called the memo "an own goal". "I'm relieved this has no significant operational impact," he said.

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Ties between the two countries

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According to The New York Times, the memo is the latest sign of growing tensions between the two allies since President Donald Trump returned to office. Trump has repeatedly threatened to make Canada the 51st US state and has launched a trade war with the country.

McGuinty said Canada needs to take greater responsibility for its own defense, including in the Arctic. He said Canada is also working to develop its own alternative to Starlink. "We've been in a comfortable position for decades, but things have now changed," he said.