Canva down: Thousands complain of problems; how to fix ‘can’t open design', ‘connection lost’, ‘not found 404’ issues

Canva, the online graphic design tool, appeared to be down for many people on Wednesday. At the time of writing, Downdetector logged about 2000 people facing problems with Canva. Canva logo. (Unsplash)

“I can't open any templates. It always goes to a 404 error page when I go to actually use a design,” one person wrote. Another added “anyone else getting Error code: [9f087dba98eb424f-EWR]? when they open a design”. Yet another said “Can't get into any of my designs or create a custom size template...”.

Downdetector showed that most people faced problems with the website, with the complaint percentage at 71. Some faced issues with the app and login as well.

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A reason for the outage is not yet known and Canva is yet to comment on the matter.

How to fix Canva issues? Several users complained of different kinds of issues with Canva amid the outage. Depending on the problem, some fixes can be tried on the user end.

Error code: [9f087dba98eb424f-EWR]: This normally indicates disruption between your browser/app and Canva's servers. One can try and solve this by refreshing the page, using incognito mode, logging out and back in, clearing browser caches and disabling extensions, and turning off hardware acceleration. One can also disable VPN or proxy, switch networks and flush DNS cache to see if it works.

Others shared images of the issues they were facing.