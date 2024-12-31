Laid-off graphic designer with 14 years of experience turns autorickshaw driver to make ends meet

A Mumbai-based graphic designer with 14 years of experience recently took to LinkedIn to share his poignant journey of being laid off and his struggles to secure a new job. The post, which has since gone viral, highlights the challenges of unemployment and his extraordinary decision to pivot to a completely different profession—driving an autorickshaw. A laid-off designer with 14 years’ experience, turned autorickshaw driver after months of job hunt struggles.(LinkedIn/ Kamlesh Kamtekar)

(Also read: Video of foreigner arguing with Delhi rickshaw puller over fare goes viral: ‘Locals saved me’)

Kamlesh Kamtekar, formerly an assistant creative manager, described his struggles to secure a new position despite sending countless résumés and networking extensively. "I have reached out to many friends for referrals, but I have not been successful yet. I have applied to numerous positions on LinkedIn as well, but my applications have consistently been rejected,” he shared in his post.

Check out the post here:

Choosing independence over compromise

Kamtekar explained that many companies rejected him because his salary expectations exceeded their budget. “After this feedback, I thought, why not start my own business and earn money at the same low salary instead of working somewhere else? At least I will have my own income,” he wrote.

Rather than dwell on the setbacks, Kamtekar chose to embrace a new path, one far removed from his graphic design expertise. “So I decided to sacrifice all my designing skills and drive an autorickshaw. Give me your blessing for my new business,” he concluded.

Internet responds with empathy and encouragement

Kamtekar’s candid account struck a chord with netizens, sparking a wave of reactions in the comments section.

(Also read: 'Real heavy driver': E-rickshaw driver turns into Superman in viral video, 'floats' on road. Watch)

One user wrote, "It’s heartbreaking to see talent like this go unrecognised. Wishing you the best in your new journey." Another commented, “What a courageous step! More power to you, Kamlesh.”

Some expressed outrage over the hiring practices that left Kamtekar in this situation. “It’s appalling that companies can’t value experience appropriately,” a user remarked.

Others admired his resolve to find an alternative. “This is such a bold decision. Kudos to you for taking control of your life,” another said.

A few users saw his story as a reflection of larger issues in the industry. “This is the sad reality for many skilled professionals today. I hope this inspires change,” someone observed.