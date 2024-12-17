'Real heavy driver': E-rickshaw driver turns into Superman in viral video, 'floats' on road. Watch

Indian roads are often the stage for unusual and daring incidents, ranging from reckless bike stunts and speeding cars to extreme cases of overloading. In one such instance, a viral video captured an electric rickshaw driver on a flyover, speeding past traffic while precariously carrying large sheets of wood on his vehicle. The video makes it seem like the man is 'floating' in the air with his arms in front and legs bent -- much like Superman.(X/@WhyyArya)

But the cargo left no space for the driver to put his legs down and drive the rickshaw so he came up with a unusual solution. Loading the slabs of wood on his rickshaw, the driver climbed on them and began driving his vehicle.

In the viral video, he can be seen laying on top of the wood slabs like a sniper with his arms stretched out to hold the handle of the rickshaw. The clip, shot by another commuter, makes it seem like the man is 'floating' in the air with his arms in front and legs bent -- much like Superman.

Take a look at the video here:

"Found flying Superman in India, the real heavy driver," the post on X was captioned. After thousands of views, users were baffled yet impressed by the driver's dedication.

"I think India is not for beginners," said one of them, while another quipped: "Found the real Superman in India, soaring high."

Others wondered how the man will stop the vehicle with both his feet in the air. "Yeh brake kaise lagayega," read a comment.

"When I was young, I had a dream of driving my cot/bed on the road like him," joked another user.

However, many others said that the man was forced to take such dangerous risks to get his job done. "This is no funny. Riding like this on an elevated road is highly dangerous," said one of them, while another added, "I see a real family man working to earn food for his kids... Not funny at all."

