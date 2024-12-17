Indian vlogger films himself atop speeding train in Bangladesh: 'This isn’t bravery'

Train surfing, a dangerous practice prevalent in countries like Bangladesh, recently gained attention when Indian vlogger attempted the perilous activity. Rahul Gupta, an Instagram content creator with over 29,000 followers, shared a video of himself riding atop a moving train during his visit to Bangladesh. While he described the experience as “thrilling,” he acknowledged its recklessness. An Indian vlogger filmed a dangerous train surfing stunt in Bangladesh.(Instagram/rahul_baba_ki_masti_)

In the viral video, Gupta can be seen lying flat on the roof of a speeding train, completely ignoring safety measures. Unfazed by the obvious danger, he calmly films himself, creating content as the train races along the tracks.

Known for extreme train content

Gupta is no stranger to bizarre and risky train-related stunts. His Instagram feed features videos of him riding on train roofs, hanging off the sides, and even travelling inside train engines—all without any safety gear. His extreme approach has earned him significant attention, with his content amassing over 19 million views.

However, not all attention has been positive. While his followers find his adventures entertaining, many netizens have condemned his actions as irresponsible and dangerous.

Comments reflect concern and disapproval

Social media users were quick to share their views on Gupta’s risky behaviour. One person commented, “This is beyond reckless! He’s putting his life at risk for views.” Another wrote, “What kind of example is this setting for younger audiences?” A third added, “One wrong move and it’s all over. Not worth it!”

Another user expressed frustration, saying, “This isn’t bravery—it’s pure foolishness.” Someone else pointed out, “Authorities need to act against such stunts before others try to imitate them.” Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “This should not be glorified in any way. It’s dangerous for everyone.”

Train stunts gaining attention

Gupta’s video follows similar viral content showcasing dangerous antics atop moving trains. A separate video, reportedly filmed at a railway station in Bangladesh, shows a woman confidently running along the train roof, jumping between coaches with surprising ease.

The clip took an even more shocking turn when she transitioned from running to dancing atop the moving train. Her unexpected performance, while entertaining for onlookers, left viewers stunned by her disregard for safety.

A growing concern

As videos like these continue to gain traction online, concerns about their influence and safety risks grow.