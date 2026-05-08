Canvas down after ShinyHunters hack: Harvard, Duke among schools affected; check list

Cloud-based Learning Management System (LMS) Canvas, a popular software by Instructure widely used by colleges across the US, is down after an alleged hack. Many users of the platform reported on social media that the system was down, and a message from the Black Hat hackers' group 'ShinyHunters' appeared on the screen.

A view of the Business School campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, April 15. (Representational)(REUTERS)

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On Down Detector, nearly 10,000 people reported an outage with Canvas. Locally, colleges like Harvard University and Duke University reported massing widespread outages. According to reports, as many as 9,000 colleges using Canvas are experiencing the outage.

List Of Colleges Affected

The Information Technology office of Duke University was the first to confirm that they have been affected by the cyberattack. Shortly after Duke, the Harvard Crimson, the student newspaper of Harvard University, reported that Harvard has also been affected.

New University, the newspaper of University of California, Irvine, also confirmed that they have been affected by the cyberattack.

“UCI students received pop-up messages on Canvas at approximately 1:05 p.m. today on May 7,” the report read. “Following an initial message on all Canvas websites from the ShinyHunter hacker group, Anteaters are currently unable to access Canvas and the webpage is currently down for maintenance.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Daily Pennsylvanian reports that Penn State University also experienced the outage. However, as of now, the school has not released a statement on the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Daily Pennsylvanian reports that Penn State University also experienced the outage. However, as of now, the school has not released a statement on the issue. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Daily Cardinal reports that University of Wisconsin-Madison also experienced the outage. The college did not release a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Daily Cardinal reports that University of Wisconsin-Madison also experienced the outage. The college did not release a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Thousands of more colleges also reported the outage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thousands of more colleges also reported the outage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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