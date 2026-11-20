More than 140 passengers and crew members aboard a cruise ship that set sail from South Florida last week have reported symptoms of a gastrointestinal illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

More than 140 passengers and crew members have reported vomiting and diarrhea during a Caribbean Princess voyage.

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The illness outbreak was reported aboard Princess Cruises' Caribbean Princess, which departed from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on November 11 for a 12-night voyage. The CDC received reports of the outbreak on November 15.

Nearly 150 passengers and crew report symptoms

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According to CDC data, 134 passengers out of the 2,936 on board and 14 crew members among the 1,132-person crew have reported symptoms, including vomiting and diarrhea.

The total number of reported cases stands at 148. However, health officials have not yet identified the source of the illness.

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Caribbean Princess cruise line steps up sanitation measures

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{{^usCountry}} Following the reports, Princess Cruises and the ship's crew implemented additional cleaning and disinfection measures in accordance with the vessel's outbreak response plan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the reports, Princess Cruises and the ship's crew implemented additional cleaning and disinfection measures in accordance with the vessel's outbreak response plan. {{/usCountry}}

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Passengers and crew members experiencing symptoms have also been placed in isolation to help prevent further transmission of the illness.

Norovirus considered a possible cause

While the exact cause of the outbreak remains unknown, the CDC noted that norovirus is a frequent cause of gastrointestinal illness outbreaks on cruise ships.

"Norovirus is often the cause of gastrointestinal illness outbreaks on cruise ships, but we don't always know the cause of the outbreak when we begin an investigation," the CDC said on its website. "Finding the agent that caused an outbreak (causative agent) can take time."

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However, officials have not confirmed norovirus or any other pathogen as the cause of the current outbreak.

Second illness outbreak on Caribbean Princess in 2026

The latest gastrointestinal illness outbreak is not the first such incident involving the Caribbean Princess this year. The ship previously reported an outbreak during a voyage that ran from April 28 to May 11, 2026. According to the CDC's report, 145 passengers out of 3,116 and 15 crew members out of 1,131 fell ill during that sailing. Norovirus was identified as the cause of that outbreak.

Princess Cruises has now featured four times in the CDC's list of cruise ship illness outbreaks for 2026. The incidents involved the Star Princess in March, the Caribbean Princess in May, the Ruby Princess in June, and the Caribbean Princess once again in November.

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Meanwhile, Cruise Hive reports that the latest incident marks the first cruise ship outbreak reported to the CDC since July.

CDC clarifies how illness cases are counted

The CDC also explained that the reported illness figures represent the cumulative number of cases recorded throughout the entire voyage.

"It does not mean all people are sick at the same time, such as when they arrive or leave a port or ship," the CDC continued.

Health officials are monitoring the situation and reviewing the ship's sanitation practices and outbreak response measures as the investigation continues.