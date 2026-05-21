US at Ebola risk after Detroit-bound flight scare; CDC takes action

US health authorities have introduced enhanced Ebola screening measures after a traveler from an outbreak region in Central Africa was removed from a Detroit-bound flight and assessed by health officials in Canada. DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 21: People walk through the Edward H. McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Airport on May 21, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. On Wednesday, an Air France flight scheduled to land at the airport was diverted to Montreal due to a passenger on-board who was coming from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where an outbreak of Ebola has occurred. After the passenger deplaned, the flight returned to the United States and landed in Detroit. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by BILL PUGLIANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

According to the Daily Mail, the passenger, a Congolese national traveling from Paris to Detroit, was taken off the plane after it was diverted to Montreal amid new Ebola-related travel restrictions.

Passenger screened after diversion Mark Johnson, spokesperson for the Public Health Agency of Canada, said the traveler was evaluated by a quarantine officer after landing in Montreal.

Officials later determined the passenger was asymptomatic and allowed the aircraft to continue to Detroit on Wednesday. The traveler subsequently returned to Paris.

The incident unfolded as concerns grow over a major Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

CDC orders enhanced screening measures On Thursday, the US government announced new restrictions requiring Americans and lawful permanent residents returning from Ebola-affected nations to reroute through Washington Dulles International Airport for screening.

The requirement applies to travelers who have been in the DRC, Uganda or South Sudan within the last 21 days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Customs and Border Protection will conduct “enhanced public health screening” at Dulles, according to a notice issued by US authorities.

Officials warned travelers to prepare for possible itinerary changes or cancellations as the measures take effect.

Deadly outbreak raises global concerns The current Ebola outbreak is centered in Ituri province in eastern Congo and has already killed at least 136 people, with nearly 600 suspected infections reported.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was “deeply concerned about the scale and speed of the epidemic.”

The outbreak involves the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which carries a mortality rate of up to 50 percent, according to health officials.

Concerns have also intensified because Congo’s men’s national soccer team is scheduled to travel to the US for a FIFA World Cup match in Houston on June 17. CDC officials said they are “actively working with FIFA” to ensure safe travel arrangements and protect public health during the tournament.

Despite the heightened precautions, the CDC said the overall risk to the US public remains low. Travelers returning from affected areas have been advised to monitor for symptoms including fever, muscle pain, vomiting and unexplained bleeding for 21 days after leaving the region.