Delhi airport issues advisory over Ebola virus, passengers from these countries warned

This comes a day after Union health secretary held a high-level review meeting with the states on Wednesday to assess preparedness and response measures regarding the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Thursday issued an advisory over Ebola virus, asking sick passengers from or transiting through affected countries to “immediately” report to airport's health official.

The Delhi airport listed Congo, Uganda and South Sudan as “high-risk” countries, asking sick passengers coming from and transiting through these to take immediate action.

So far, 51 cases have been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), although WHO said it was aware that the scale of the epidemic in DRC is much larger.

“ATTENTION: PASSENGERS ARRIVING FROM OR TRANSITING THROUGH AFFECTED COUNTRIES,” read the title of the advisory.

What does the advisory say The airport listed fever, weakness or fatigue, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, unexplained bleeding and sore throat as symptoms to watch for.

Passengers who had direct contact with blood or body fluids of a person suspected or confirmed to have Ebola Disease have also been asked to immediately report to the airport health officer or health desk before immigration clearance.

“Any traveller developing the above symptoms within 21 DAYS of arrival should immediately seek medical care and inform healthcare authorities about their travel history,” the advisory stated.

“Please cooperate with health screening and public health measures in the interest of passenger safety and International Health Regulations (IHR),” it said.

Ebola virus disease is a severe and often fatal illness endemic to Congo's tropical forests. According to the Africa CDC, it spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected people, contaminated materials, or those who have died from the disease.