Carla Jeffery's brother, Carlon's, last text to Zombies actor in focus after death at 33: ‘The light you carry…’

Carla Jeffery's brother, Carlon, shared a screenshot of the last text he had sent the Zombies actor. The post came amid news of Carla's death at 33.

Carla Jeffery passed away at 33 and her brother, Carlon, shared the emotional last text he had sent her. (Instagram/carlajjeffery)

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A cause of death has not been announced yet. A statement came from the agency representing Carla.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Carla Jeffery, who passed away on September 1, 2026, at just 33 years old,” Alexanders Talent Management stated. They added ”Carla joined the Alexanders Talent Management family at the age of 12. For more than 20 years, we had the privilege of watching her grow into a beautiful, vibrant, and incredibly talented woman whose radiant smile could light up any room. As Bree in Disney’s hit ZOMBIES franchise, Carla shared her joy, humor, and bright spirit with audiences around the world. Carla was more than a client; she was family. Our hearts are with Carla’s family and loved ones during this devastating time,” it added. “We respectfully ask that their privacy be honored as they grieve this unimaginable loss. Rest beautifully, Carla. Your light will never be forgotten."

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Amid this, Carlon shared the touching message he had sent his sister. The screenshot was put up on his Instagram stories.

Carlon Jeffery's message to Carla.

What did Carlon write to Carla?

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Carlon's message to Calra read “Hey Sis, Call me back when you get this.. I was just calling to see how your day went! I love you to the moon & back sis.”

“I just want you to know how proud I am of you. Your resilience, your grace, your infectious smile that lights up a room. You are truly a light that shines bright. Don't let anyone.. dim that light.. even yourself. The light you carry is special and must be protected at all times. You are the best sister a brother could ask for. I pray we continue to grow closer to one another along this journey. I got your back in this life and the next,” he added.

Who was Carla Jeffery?

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Carla Jeffery was born on July 10, 1993, in Houston, Texas. Her family moved to Los Angeles in 2005 when Carla and her siblings were still young. Carla's parents and rest of the family were never publicly identified.

Carla began to act at age 12, and made her film debut alongside Mo'Nique in "Phat Girlz" (2006). Other notable television appearances besides Zombies were "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Southland", "iCarly", "Shake It Up!", and “American Vandal.”