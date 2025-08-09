CDC HQ hit with 'multiple rounds' by Emory shooter; pics show damage

A tragic incident involving a shooter unfolded at the Emory University Atlanta campus. The individual faced off with the cops in the building housing CVS pharmacy, across the street from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) campus. The Atlanta police chief said officers could not discern if the suspect had self-inflicted gunshot wounds, or if they were from police fire.(AP)

Police officers responded to 911 calls about an active shooter and when they arrived they heard gunfire inside the CVS. Upon entering the building, they found the suspect on the second floor.

However, damage to the CDC building was confirmed.

What damage did the CDC campus sustain?

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the CDC campus "did receive multiple rounds into their buildings". However, officers did not know of any injuries there.

Images circulating online show windows of the CDC building. These images have been carried by other outlets as well. Bullet holes are seen clearly on the windows and the glass around the impact point shows signs of damage.

While the Mayor did not confirm if the CDC was targeted, saying investigations were on, CNN reported citing sources that the suspect did target the CDC campus.

“He is a known person that may have some interests in certain things, that I can’t reiterate right know with any confidence until the investigation is fully conducted. But I think in short order you’ll know more about this individual and some assumptions about his motives, but I can’t say right now,” the mayor said.

Reportedly, the suspect was sick or believed he was sick due to Covid vaccines, prompting the attack.

There were 92 children in the CDC daycare when the shooting took place and all of them are safe, authorities shared. The CDC campus had also gone on lockdown when the active shooter situation was unfurling.