Charleston, Illinois tornado: Wedge twister moving east, first details of damage; check path, videos

A tornado emergency has been declared in Charleston, Illinois, with power knocked out across parts of the town as a large, dangerous tornado tears through the area.

A large, extremely dangerous tornado moves through Charleston, Illinois,(Unsplash)

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A storm chaser shared a live update on X, saying, “Tornado emergency in Charleston, IL. Power knocked out as I was clearing out of the town to the east. We are LIVE!”

Tornado warning in effect as storm moves towards east

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{{^usCountry}} A tornado warning remains in effect until 7:15pm CDT (8:15pm ET) for southeastern Coles and northeastern Cumberland counties, with a large, extremely dangerous tornado currently over Charleston moving east at 40 mph, according to Forth News. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A tornado warning remains in effect until 7:15pm CDT (8:15pm ET) for southeastern Coles and northeastern Cumberland counties, with a large, extremely dangerous tornado currently over Charleston moving east at 40 mph, according to Forth News. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The National Weather Service in Lincoln, issued the warning as an Extreme-level alert with Immediate urgency, urging residents to take cover now. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The National Weather Service in Lincoln, issued the warning as an Extreme-level alert with Immediate urgency, urging residents to take cover now. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At 6:57pm CDT, the NWS confirmed a large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Charleston, moving east at 40 mph. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At 6:57pm CDT, the NWS confirmed a large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Charleston, moving east at 40 mph. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW!” the agency said. The hazard was described as a damaging tornado, confirmed by weather spotters, according to the NWS alert. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW!” the agency said. The hazard was described as a damaging tornado, confirmed by weather spotters, according to the NWS alert. {{/usCountry}}

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The tornado is expected to be near Ashmore around 7:05pm CDT, with potential for complete destruction of mobile homes and significant damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles, per Forth News.

The NWS warned, “You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible.”

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Severe Storms in Illinois to head into Indiana

The cluster of storms in Illinois, the very ones that brought the particularly dangerous situation (PDS) in Charleston, Illinois, will move into Indiana through 10pm. The tornado threat is increasing for I-70.

Safety Instructions and areas affected

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The NWS advised residents to move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and to avoid windows. “If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris,” the agency said.

The tornado warning covers areas including Coles, Cumberland and Douglas counties, with the storm's path affecting locations such as Loxa, Fox Ridge State Park and Interstate 57 between specified mile markers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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