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Charleston, Illinois tornado: Wedge twister moving east, first details of damage; check path, videos

A large, dangerous tornado tore through Charleston, Illinois.

Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 06:07 am IST
By Khushi Arora
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A tornado emergency has been declared in Charleston, Illinois, with power knocked out across parts of the town as a large, dangerous tornado tears through the area.

A large, extremely dangerous tornado moves through Charleston, Illinois,(Unsplash)

A storm chaser shared a live update on X, saying, “Tornado emergency in Charleston, IL. Power knocked out as I was clearing out of the town to the east. We are LIVE!”

Tornado warning in effect as storm moves towards east

Also Read: Spokane fire update: Over 300 acres wildfire, 12,000 evacuated; check map, latest on evacuation

The tornado is expected to be near Ashmore around 7:05pm CDT, with potential for complete destruction of mobile homes and significant damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles, per Forth News.

The NWS warned, “You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible.”

Also Read: Who is John Wallace-Bey? Wilmington Hospital shooting suspect was a tech intern at ChristianaCare

Severe Storms in Illinois to head into Indiana

The cluster of storms in Illinois, the very ones that brought the particularly dangerous situation (PDS) in Charleston, Illinois, will move into Indiana through 10pm. The tornado threat is increasing for I-70.

Safety Instructions and areas affected

The NWS advised residents to move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and to avoid windows. “If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris,” the agency said.

The tornado warning covers areas including Coles, Cumberland and Douglas counties, with the storm's path affecting locations such as Loxa, Fox Ridge State Park and Interstate 57 between specified mile markers.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Charleston, Illinois tornado: Wedge twister moving east, first details of damage; check path, videos
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