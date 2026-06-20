Charlestown shooting update: Latest on victim's condition after man shot at Hood Park Drive in Boston

A man was shot on Hood Park Drive in the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston on Friday, as per reports. NBC Boston reported that cops responded to reports of a shooting around 10:30pm and found an adult victim with a gunshot wound.

A person was reportedly shot in Charlestown, Boston. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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Prior to that, a local journalist had noted on Facebook “Mass State Police are responding to a shooting in Charlestown.” Boston 25 News also reported that cops found a person with ‘multiple gunshot wounds’. Safer Town And City Org, where volunteers monitor 911 calls in Boston, noted “CHARLESTOWN: 100 Hood Park Drive, reports of a Person Shot, large crowd from a Brunch Event, tons of BPD & State Police rolling, with EMS.”

There's no information on the shooting suspect yet and it is not known what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made and the matter remains under investigation.

Notably, neither the Massachusetts State Police nor the Boston Police Department has commented on the shooting yet. Meanwhile, here's the latest update on the victim's condition.

Charlestown shooting: Latest update on victim

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{{^usCountry}} As per reports, the victim is suffering from ‘life-threatening injuries’. The EMS took the victim to a nearby hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per reports, the victim is suffering from ‘life-threatening injuries’. The EMS took the victim to a nearby hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A journalist working for Dorchester Reporter described the shooting as a ‘possible homicide’ and also noted the victim had been critically injured and moved to a local hospital. Charlestown shooting: Reactions pour in {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A journalist working for Dorchester Reporter described the shooting as a ‘possible homicide’ and also noted the victim had been critically injured and moved to a local hospital. Charlestown shooting: Reactions pour in {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several people reacted to the reports of the shooting in Charlestown. “You Mofo’s shooting up in Charlestown. Check on yur ppls,” one person wrote on Facebook. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people reacted to the reports of the shooting in Charlestown. “You Mofo’s shooting up in Charlestown. Check on yur ppls,” one person wrote on Facebook. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another claimed there was massive police presence at the scene of the shooting. “Well I just left Sullivan station and cop cars everywhere. There had to be a dozen on the road where Bunker Hill College is,” they wrote. Yet another added “Anyone know who is involved?!”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another claimed there was massive police presence at the scene of the shooting. “Well I just left Sullivan station and cop cars everywhere. There had to be a dozen on the road where Bunker Hill College is,” they wrote. Yet another added “Anyone know who is involved?!”. {{/usCountry}}

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An alleged video of the shooting was also shared. “VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED,” the person said.

“Civilian cellphone footage circulating online appears to show an active crime scene in Charlestown,” the person wrote. In the clip, the area could be seen taped off, and cops were also seen trying to help a person on the ground, while one law enforcement official appeared to be busy ensuring people did not crowd the area.

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The shooting comes amid Boston serving as one of the venues for the FIFA 2026 World Cup games. Today, there was a football (soccer) match in Boston, in fact, where Morocco and Scotland faced each other. Fans thronged to Boston Stadium in Foxborough, to see the game. Morocco ended up beating the Scots 1-0.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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