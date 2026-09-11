Charlie Kirk statue row: Protestors clash around Times Square; videos capture tense moments

Supporters of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk and counter-protesters briefly clashed in New York City's Times Square on Thursday. A bronze statue commemorating the Turning Point USA founder was unveiled on the first anniversary of his assassination.

Artist Sergio Furnari's statue of Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk is unveiled on the first anniversary of Kirk's death in Times Square, New York City, U.S., September 10, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)

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The 6-foot-5-inch bronze sculpture showed Kirk sitting with a microphone and sporting a "FREEDOM" T-shirt.

TPUSA supporters organized a brief ceremony to unveil the statue. Both fans and protesters attended the unveiling, and as spectators gathered to observe, opposing cries could be heard across the region.

Deep Dive What is the significance of the Charlie Kirk statue unveiled in Times Square? The statue commemorates Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, and was unveiled on the first anniversary of his assassination as a tribute to his influence within the conservative movement. How did counter-protesters react during the unveiling of the Charlie Kirk statue? Counter-protesters clashed with supporters of Kirk, leading to heated exchanges and minor physical confrontations, prompting police intervention to separate the groups. What is 'Kirkification' and why has it received backlash? 'Kirkification' refers to the trend of face-swapping images with Charlie Kirk's face. It has faced criticism from his supporters who view it as disrespectful and dehumanizing, especially in the context of mourning his assassination.

Videos from the scene showed heated exchanges, shouting matches, and minor physical confrontations as the statue was being unveiled. Police officers then stepped in to separate the demonstrators.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: 10 Charlie Kirk quotes that defined the TPUSA founder's beliefs, one year after his assassination Charlie Kirk supporters heckled out of scene {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: 10 Charlie Kirk quotes that defined the TPUSA founder's beliefs, one year after his assassination Charlie Kirk supporters heckled out of scene {{/usCountry}}

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Shortly after, tensions erupted as demonstrators and Kirk's supporters clashed. As soon as the Kirk supporters got out of a cab, they were heckled. In response to the insults, they declared that "Nazis are losers" and insisted they were not Nazis.

Counter-protester Von Brown, who showed up wearing a sweatshirt that alluded to Kirk's murder and continuously yelled profanity-filled slogans at the late activist.

According to The Mirror US, Brown started a heated verbal exchange with Charlie Kirk supporters, including Staten Island resident James Zeits. During the argument, Zeits accused Brown of racism.

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The confrontation eventually turned physical. Brown appeared to shove Zeits as other demonstrators moved in, though people nearby quickly separated the two men before the situation escalated further.

Additional arguments broke out as supporters marched along Seventh Avenue carrying pro-Kirk signs and chanting slogans including "I love Charlie Kirk" and "They can't kill us all." Counter-protesters responded with chants condemning Kirk. Several bystanders also shouted at the marchers as they passed through Times Square.

Videos shared online also captured multiple tense moments near Broadway. People from opposing sides traded insults. However, officers quickly intervened to keep the groups apart. No serious injuries were immediately reported, and authorities did not announce any arrests in connection with the clashes.

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Also read: What is ‘Kirkification’? Charlie Kirk fans slam face-swap AI trend as they mourn assassination one year on

Charlie Kirk statue: A $100,000 project

The bronze sculpture was created by New York artist Sergio Furnari. He told the reporters he spent about $100,000 on the project. Supporters described the statue as a tribute to Kirk's influence within the conservative movement.

Charlie Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012 and became one of the most recognisable conservative youth leaders in the United States. His assassination last year triggered widespread reactions across the political spectrum.

Among those leading the memorial was right-wing activist Jake Lang, who addressed supporters using a megaphone. Lang further urged them to remain focused despite repeated interruptions from counter-protesters. According to The Mirror US, Lang eventually pulled supporters away from one confrontation as tensions rose.

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