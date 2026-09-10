What is ‘Kirkification’? Face-swap AI trend slammed as Charlie Kirk fans mourn assassination one year on

The internet trend of ‘Kirkification’ has drawn significant backlash online as Charlie Kirk's supporters mourn his assassination, a year on. Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, was shot dead when attending an organizational event at the Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Tyler Robinson was arrested and is facing trial for his murder. Charlie Kirk was shot dead on September 10, 2025. (Facebook/Charlie Kirk)

After Kirk's death, an online trend of ‘Kirkification’ began where the conservative political commentator's face was transposed elsewhere. It became a phenomenon large enough for the New Yorker to carry an article on it.

The article, published in April 2026 noted “Kirkification began as a process of nihilistic disenchantment: churning out content that captures the confusion and cynicism of a generation trying to make sense of, and detach from, the brutal realities of contemporary political life.” GQ also carried an article on the online trend in 2025, remarking “Recently, a small but growing online movement has marshaled AI tools to graft Kirk’s face onto rappers, rock stars, political figures—seemingly anyone they can think of, the more appalling the better.” The publication called it ‘Kirkslop’.

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Several of these posts have resurfaced now, on the anniversary of Charlie Kirk's assassination. One such clip has Charlie Kirk's face placed onto Vin Diesel's from Fast & Furious 5, recreating the showdown with Dwayne Johnson's character. Here, Barack Obama's face is transposed onto the Rock's character. “THIS IS KIRKVERSARY”, the person sharing the post wrote.