Charlie Kirk wrongful death notice: Candace Owens makes shock revelation about Erika as shooting case sees sudden twist

A wrongful death notice was filed by Charlie Kirk's family after the conservative was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. This notice is usually precursor to a wrongful death lawsuit being filed.

A wrongful death notice has been filed in Charlie Kirk's case. (REUTERS)

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The notice was sent on September 9 to UVU and the State of Utah about intent to seek damages in Kirk's death. The notice alleged there were several security lapses. Now, podcaster Candace Owens, made a shocking revelation about Erika Kirk, Charlie's wife and the current CEO of his organization, Turning Point USA (TPUSA).

Notably, Owens has been at loggerheads with both Erika and the TPUSA in the wake of Charlie's assassination. The podcaster, who used to be part of Kirk's organization, had several theories about his assassination, which blamed Israel, Egypt, and even the TPUSA leadership – all without providing any proof.

What Candace Owens said about Erika Kirk?

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{{^usCountry}} Now, Owens has made fresh claims about Erika Kirk amid the wrongful death notice that was sent. Taking to X, she shared her thoughts on the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, Owens has made fresh claims about Erika Kirk amid the wrongful death notice that was sent. Taking to X, she shared her thoughts on the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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“Since there is nothing that TPUSA won’t try to grift off of, I feel it’s important to state something that is true: The wrongful death lawsuit was pushed by Charlie Kirk’s parents,” she wrote.

Also Read | 10 Charlie Kirk quotes that defined the TPUSA founder's beliefs, one year after his assassination

Owens added that it was Charlie Kirk's parents who wanted to get ‘justice’ for their son's killing. “They were the ones that wanted this justice for Charlie and they approached and convinced Erika to get behind it. This is a fact,” Owens added.

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Owens tried to convey that it was Charlie Kirk's family that had convinced Erika to get behind the wrongful death notice and TPUSA did not have any part to play in it. “Turning Point USA is apparently trying to get ahead of an independent review that is coming out. They are blaming UVU for “failures” that were actually specifically requested by their security team,” she wrote in a separate post.

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In another post, Owens said “It was Turning Point USA themselves. They insisted on it, despite the University advising otherwise. Now they are suing for what they demanded,” replying to a person who asked about who was behind having the UVU event in the courtyard.

She also called out the decision to mark Kirk's anniversary on the UVU campus while planning to sue them for security lapses.

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What does wrongful death notice allege?

“The risk of a rooftop shooter should have been especially top-of-mind given the attempted assassination of President Trump, Charlie Kirk’s close friend and political ally, by a rooftop shooter the previous year,” Kirk family attorney D. Loren Washburn wrote in the notice that was sent.

The wrongful death notice names the university and its then-president, Astrid Tuminez; the campus police department and its chief, Jeffrey Long; and the state of Utah.

A spokesperson for Utah Valley University said, “Our focus remains on supporting our campus community."

Kirk's family attorneys meanwhile alleged lapses by officials, which included not conducting an adequate risk assessment before they approved the event, and a failure to establish a secure perimeter. They also pointed to not having first responders immediately available, which reportedly resulted in Kirk being taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle rather than an ambulance following the shooting.

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“Tragically, the UVU Parties took none of these safety measures — steps only they had the authority to take — resulting in a situation that rendered Mr. Kirk helpless before his assassin,” Washburn wrote.

Tyler Robinson, a Utah native, was arrested and charged with Kirk's murder and is set to face trial after entering a not guilty plea.

(With Associated Press inputs)