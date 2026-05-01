Charlie Kirk's old tweet hurts Trump, Melania's case against Jimmy Kimmel; Candace Owens reacts

Charlie Kirk's 2024 tweet has resurfaced only to spoil President Donald Trump and first lady Melania's case against television host Jimmy Kimmel. This comes as the 58-year-old had come under first after making an ‘expectant widow’ joke about Melania. The first couple slammed him, even urging ABC to fire Kimmel.

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks during a campaign rally, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(AP)

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Kimmel responded to Trump's plea by citing free speech laws. “You know how sometimes you wake up in the morning and the first lady puts out a statement demanding you be fired from your job? We've all been there, right?” he said. The late-night host added that his remark was part of a monologue during a mock White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) setting. The comment was made just before a suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, opened fire at the WHCD and is facing trial on a charge of attempted assassination of Trump.

"There was no big reaction to it until this morning, when I greeted the day facing yet another Twitter vomit storm and a call to fire me from our first lady," Kimmel said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Obviously, it was a joke about their age difference and the look of joy we see on her face every time they're together. It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he's almost 80 and she's younger than I am. It was not, by any stretch of the definition, a call to assassination. And they know that. I've been very vocal for many years, speaking out against gun violence, in particular.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Obviously, it was a joke about their age difference and the look of joy we see on her face every time they're together. It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he's almost 80 and she's younger than I am. It was not, by any stretch of the definition, a call to assassination. And they know that. I've been very vocal for many years, speaking out against gun violence, in particular.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "But I understand that the first lady had a stressful experience over the weekend, and probably every weekend is pretty stressful in that house," he continued. "And also, I agree that hateful and violent rhetoric is something we should reject. I do, and I think a great place to start to dial that back would be to have a conversation with your husband about it. Donald Trump is allowed to say whatever he wants to say, as are you and as am I. Because under the First Amendment, we have, as Americans, a right to free speech." Charlie Kirk's old tweet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "But I understand that the first lady had a stressful experience over the weekend, and probably every weekend is pretty stressful in that house," he continued. "And also, I agree that hateful and violent rhetoric is something we should reject. I do, and I think a great place to start to dial that back would be to have a conversation with your husband about it. Donald Trump is allowed to say whatever he wants to say, as are you and as am I. Because under the First Amendment, we have, as Americans, a right to free speech." Charlie Kirk's old tweet {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, social media users brought up Kirk's old tweet about free speech. The right-wing political activist was assassinated in Utah last year.

“Hate speech does not exist legally in America. There's ugly speech. There's gross speech. There's evil speech. And ALL of it is protected by the First Amendment. Keep America free,” he posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, back in May, 2024.

Even Candace Owens reacted. “RETWEET,” he posted, resharing the tweet.

What Trump said about Jimmy Kimmel

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Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Wow, Jimmy Kimmel, who is in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Television Ratings, made a statement on his Show that is really shocking. I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel's despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale. Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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