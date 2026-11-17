Several major US banks are facing reported service outages, with users reporting problems with Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and US Bank on Monday.

What users are reporting

Chase, Bank of America, US Bank and Wells Fargo users report mobile banking outages. (UnSplash)

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Insider Wire posted on X on Monday that users are saying the four banks are down. According to Downdetector, all four banks have seen a spike in user-reported problems since 9am.

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However, the cause of outages is not clear.

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Chase says it is a technical issue

According to AP, Chase said its services are facing a technical bug, not a cyber issue. A Chase spokesperson said on Monday that some transactions are taking longer than usual.

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{{^usCountry}} “Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds,” a Chase spokesperson said in a statement. “We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds,” a Chase spokesperson said in a statement. “We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.” {{/usCountry}}

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As per AP, some Chase customers got a message that said “Some services aren’t available. We’re working on them. Please try back later.”

Bank of America, Chase, JP Morgan, US Bank, Wells Fargo and Zelle were listed by users as down or facing issues, according to Downdetector. Customers had trouble accessing their online accounts at some of the nation’s largest banks on Monday, as per AP.

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Days after the FAA ground stop

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This comes just days after the FAA issued a ground stop on Friday. The FAA said legacy equipment had become unstable and caused “instability with aircraft communications and radar feeds.”

According to TMZ, the ground stop was called off after a little more than four hours. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told Americans in an emergency press conference that no one’s safety was at risk.

Microsoft outage

Microsoft had an outage just one day before the ground stop. Its popular Microsoft 365 services, such as Exchange Online and other email services, stopped working.

However, FAA ground stop and the Microsoft outage were reportedly unrelated, even though the close timing raised suspicions.