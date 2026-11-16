DJ John Summit’s tour bus involved in deadly Florida crash, driver dies after collision

A car collided with a tour bus carrying members of DJ John Summit’s production crew in Ocala, Florida, on Monday, November 16, killing the car’s driver. Around nine people aboard the bus escaped serious injuries, according to WCJB. John Summit’s tour crew bus was hit by a car in Ocala, Florida. (Unsplash/ representative image)

The bus was reportedly carrying Summit's production crew to Miami. However, the DJ was not on board when the collision happened.

What happened in Ocala According to WCJB, authorities are investigating the crash in Marion County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a car collided with a musician’s tour bus around 8:30am local time on Southwest Highway 484. It happened at the intersection of 20th Avenue in the Marion Oaks area.

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The man driving the car died in the crash. Around nine people were on the bus and none of them suffered serious injuries.

Law enforcement told the TMZ that a black Toyota Camry ran a red light and hit the bus. Photos from the scene show the front of the car badly damaged, with debris scattered across the road and emergency workers at the scene, as per TMZ.

Was John Summit on the bus? According to WCJB, some residents claimed on social media that the bus was carrying production crew members to Miami for DJ John Summit. However, state troopers have not confirmed who was on the bus or which artist they were working for.

A source with direct knowledge told TMZ that the bus belonged to Summit's touring team and was carrying members of his production crew. As per report, John was not on the bus when the crash happened.

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Crew continues to Miami Another bus came to pick up the production crew so they could carry on with their journey to Miami. John is scheduled to perform two shows at Kaseya Center on Friday and Saturday, as per TMZ.

The crash happened shortly after another news story about the DJ. As per earlier reports, on Monday John had criticized the Grammys after the Recording Academy did not nominate him.