Chatsworth Los Angeles metro bus crash videos: Chilling visuals as 2 killed, many hurt after SUV ploughs into vehicle

At least two people were killed and many injured after a car ploughed into a bus in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on September 15.

At least two people were killed when a SUV crashed into a LA Metro bus. (X/@AlertLosAngeles)

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The crash took place at about 5pm at the intersection of West Nordhoff Street and De Soto Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It involved an SUV and a Metro bus. The identities of the driver and the deceased have not been made public yet.

Videos showed the SUV, which KTLA reported was believed to be a Ford, stuck in the left side of the bus. Los Angeles city firefighters and law enforcement personnel were present on the scene with emergency crews treating the injured and white sheets being placed on the deceased.

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{{^usCountry}} Several people were hurt in the incident and one person was reportedly stuck under the vehicle as well. The SUV has now been removed from the side of the bus. A total of six people have been taken to the hospital with injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people were hurt in the incident and one person was reportedly stuck under the vehicle as well. The SUV has now been removed from the side of the bus. A total of six people have been taken to the hospital with injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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West Nordhoff Street and De Soto Avenue will be shut down for an unknown amount of time as the scene is investigated and cleared. Here are chilling videos from the Los Angeles crash.

Chatsworth Los Angeles metro bus crash videos

Chilling videos from the scene showed the crash in Los Angeles.

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Another photo showed emergency personnel at the scene. “LAPD and LAFD are working a major vehicle TC near Nordhoff/De Soto. A SUV has literally impaled into the side of an MTA bus in what looks like a high speed crash. LAPD has already requested at least two canopies, presumably meaning multiple fatalities are involved. Unknown on injuries at this time,” the page noted.

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Yet another person went live from the scene of the crash, sharing visuals.

Another local shared a photo of the crash.

They also raised questions in the aftermath of the accident in Chatsworth. “This tragedy raises serious questions about traffic safety in the San Fernando Valley. What happened to the speeding cameras? Where has the money gone? Why are dangerous, high-speed corridors still waiting for meaningful safety improvements? Residents have been warning about these problems for years. I have personally asked for proper speeding studies and real safety upgrades — and we need to see action,” the person wrote.

Los Angeles bus crash: Reactions pour in

Lindsey P. Horvath, the Supervisor for LA County’s Third District reacted to the news of the crash in Chatsworth and wrote “I’m heartbroken by the devastating crash in Chatsworth. My thoughts are first and foremost with those who lost their lives, their families and loved ones, and everyone who was injured.”

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She added “My office is in close contact with local authorities and Metro as we work to understand what happened and ensure those affected have the support they need. Thank you to the first responders who rushed to the scene and are caring for those in need.”