Check your mail or tax bill: Millions of NY homeowners getting $2.1 billion in STAR relief

Gov. Kathy Hochul said that millions of New York homeowners will get about $2 billion in property tax relief under the state’s STAR program. The total relief amount is around $2.1 billion, and it will be shared by about 2.78 million homeowners across New York State. This includes 474,000 homeowners in New York City and 572,000 homeowners in Long Island who will get the benefit.

STAR program benefits

NY STAR tax relief gives $2.1B aid to 2.78M homeowners (Unsplash/Representative image)(Unsplash)

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The program is called STAR (School Tax Relief program) and it is designed to reduce school property taxes for eligible homeowners. Most homeowners will get between $350 to $600 depending on income and eligibility, as noted by New York Post. Senior citizens will get more help, with payments ranging from $700 to $1,500, because many are on fixed incomes, as cited by CBS News.

STAR eligibility rules

Eligibility depends on owning a home, using it as a primary residence, income limits, and age rules. For most people, the income limit is below $500,000, while many seniors qualify if they earn under $110,750. Gov. Hochul said the money will help families cover daily expenses and keep more of their earnings. State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said families should also sign up for direct deposit to get payments faster and more securely, as reported by CBS News.

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{{^usCountry}} Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said the $2 billion relief is important because it helps families deal with rising costs like gas and everyday expenses. Some people will get the benefit as a tax exemption, which means a lower tax bill. Others will get a cash credit sent by mail or direct deposit, as reported by NYP. Check status & dates {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said the $2 billion relief is important because it helps families deal with rising costs like gas and everyday expenses. Some people will get the benefit as a tax exemption, which means a lower tax bill. Others will get a cash credit sent by mail or direct deposit, as reported by NYP. Check status & dates {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Most homeowners will either see a lower school tax bill or receive a check in the mail during the summer or fall. Officials said people already enrolled in STAR will automatically receive the benefit before their school tax deadlines in late June or July in many areas. Homeowners can also track their payment status online or sign up for direct deposit through the state tax department system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most homeowners will either see a lower school tax bill or receive a check in the mail during the summer or fall. Officials said people already enrolled in STAR will automatically receive the benefit before their school tax deadlines in late June or July in many areas. Homeowners can also track their payment status online or sign up for direct deposit through the state tax department system. {{/usCountry}}

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Payments sent by mail usually take about 5 to 10 business days to arrive, but there is no exact delivery date given. The state recommends signing up for direct deposit at least 15 business days before local school tax deadlines to avoid delays. Starting July 7, New York will also hold STAR seminars across the state, beginning in Erie County, to help people understand and enroll in the program.

Officials said these seminars will teach residents how to register and how to maximize their tax benefits. A regional breakdown of relief shows how funds are divided across New York State mentioned by NYP:

Capital District: $136.4 million for 238,000 taxpayers.

Central New York: $123.7 million for 173,000 taxpayers.

Finger Lakes: $193.7 million for 274,000 taxpayers.

Long Island: $659.2 million for 572,000 taxpayers.

Mid-Hudson: $461.1 million for 397,000 taxpayers.

Mohawk Valley: $62.5 million for 99,000 taxpayers.

New York City: $149.7 million for 474,000 taxpayers.

North Country: $44.5 million for 86,000 taxpayers.

Southern Tier: $103.4 million for 153,000 taxpayers.

Western New York: $168.5 million for 314,000 taxpayers.

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Officials said the STAR program is meant to give direct financial relief to homeowners and help reduce pressure from rising living costs.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Durva More ...Read More Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter. Read Less

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