New York, Encouraging Indian exporters and entrepreneurs to take advantage of a trade facilitation portal to expand their businesses in the US, Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna said the country has the potential to export USD 50 billion worth of food to America.

Chef Vikas Khanna encourages Indian exporters to expand in US market through trade portal

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Khanna has partnered with the India-US Trade Facilitation Portal, which aims to connect Indian exporters and entrepreneurs with business opportunities, sourcing partners and major market platforms in the US.

By facilitating greater commercial engagement, the portal seeks to support the expansion of bilateral trade and strengthen economic ties between India and the US.

"The India-USA Trade Facilitation Portal will empower Indian businesses to access global markets, strengthen bilateral trade, and advance India's ambition of becoming a global leader in food exports," Consul General of India in New York Binaya Pradhan said in a statement.

Pradhan described Khanna as one of India's finest ambassadors, building bridges between India and the world through the universal language of food, emphasising that his journey reflects the "confidence, excellence, and entrepreneurial spirit of a rising India".

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the partnership, Khanna said, "For me, this has never been just about food. Every Indian product that reaches the world carries the dreams of our farmers, the dedication of our entrepreneurs, and the soul of our culture." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the partnership, Khanna said, "For me, this has never been just about food. Every Indian product that reaches the world carries the dreams of our farmers, the dedication of our entrepreneurs, and the soul of our culture." {{/usCountry}}

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"My dream is to see India export USD 50 billion worth of food to the United States – not simply as a trade milestone, but as a celebration of India's heritage, innovation, and excellence," he said.

Khanna, who was named by TIME magazine among the world's 100 most influential people this year, added that the portal can help Indian businesses showcase their products, find trusted partners, and learn from global companies.

In April, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri launched the India-US Trade Facilitation Portal during his visit to Washington DC at an event organised by the Consulate General of India in New York.

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The portal has been developed to strengthen the India–US trade and business engagement by facilitating greater interaction among businesses, investors, institutions and stakeholders from the two nations.

It aims to "unlock" new trade opportunities, improve ease of doing business, support MSMEs and startups and accelerate efforts to meet the USD 500 billion trade target between the US and India by 2030, the Ministry of External Affairs had said.

A release issued here on Wednesday said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening India-US trade while accelerating India's emergence as a global food powerhouse.

The initiative aims to encourage Indian food brands, exporters, startups, and MSMEs to explore opportunities in the US through trusted networks, strategic guidance and market-entry support.

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Further, in his message highlighting the growing global footprint of Indian products, Khanna recalled the time when he would go to trade shows in the US and often would be the only Indian on the platform.

"But times are changing. We are seeing the footprint of India expand throughout the Western world. It could be cuisine, culture, values, innovation or products."

Khanna said the India-US Trade Facilitation Portal is much more than a platform. "Indian exporters in all sectors, including in the food sector, can showcase their products through virtual exhibitions, connect with trusted sourcing partners and use AI-powered recommendations to discover the right opportunities for them."

Lauding the opportunity provided by the portal for Indian exporters and businesses to learn about pathways to bring their products into American giants like Amazon, Costco and Walmart, Khanna said "I've been working with them for years and that is the right platform."

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Khanna encouraged Indian exporters and businesses to register on the India-US Trade Facilitation Portal, underscoring that "it is time for us to use these platforms to bring our culture, our artisans, our values to the world".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.