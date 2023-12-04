Cheney's offset from GOP: Trump was 'depressed and stopped eating' post-election

In her upcoming memoir, "Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning," former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney makes bold claims about Donald Trump's post-election state, suggesting he became depressed and stopped eating. Cheney recounts questioning Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy's visit to Trump in Mar-a-Lago, to which McCarthy allegedly responded, "Trump's not eating, so they asked me to come see him."

TOPSHOT - Former US president and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves after speaking at a campaign rally in Claremont, New Hampshire, on November 11, 2023. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP)(AFP)

However, Trump vehemently disputes these assertions, taking to Truth Social to clarify, "I was not depressed, I WAS ANGRY, and it was not that I was not eating, it was that I was eating too much." Trump contends McCarthy visited for support and party unity.

Cheney's book, set for release on December 5, not only delves into the personal dynamics within the Republican party but also issues a stark warning about Trump's potential impact on the Constitution. She writes, "As a nation, we can endure damaging policies for a four-year term. But we cannot survive a president willing to terminate our Constitution."

Trump's camp fires back with Steven Cheung calling Cheney a "loser" peddling fabricated tales to boost book sales. Despite the controversy, Cheney stands by her warnings, emphasising the stakes in the 2024 presidential election.

The book release comes amid Trump facing lawsuits over the Capitol riot on January 6, with allegations that his unfounded claims of election fraud and his rally speech incited violence. Trump denies wrongdoing, portraying the accusations as a political vendetta.

Cheney's tumultuous political journey, from voting to impeach Trump to losing her congressional seat, adds layers to this narrative. McCarthy's office dismisses her claims, suggesting "McCarthy Derangement Syndrome" alongside the alleged "Trump Derangement Syndrome."