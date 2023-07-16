Donald Trump's mention of ‘Insurrection Act’ sparks speculation on impending charges

Former US President Donald Trump may be facing a charge of insurrection for his role in the January 6th attack on the Capitol, according to a legal think tank that published a model prosecution memo. Donald Trump faces potential insurrection charge(Twitter/ Donald Trump)

The former president also posted a bizarre tweet on his Truth Social platform, suggesting that he is aware of the potential charge.

The think tank, called Just Security, released a model memo, “Trump on Trial” that outlines how federal prosecutors could charge Trump with engaging in, aiding or comforting an insurrection.

A model memo is usually prepared by prosecutors to assess whether a case meets the DOJ standards for bringing an indictment. Those standards require sufficient admissible evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

Just Security, which consists of former prosecutors, drafted the model memo in anticipation of expected grand jury indictments this Summer related to January 6th.

Just Security predicts that these indictments will come before Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, issues her own indictments in less than a month. The reason is so Smith can make “his theory of the case public, minimizing the risk of a conflicting Fulton County indictment that could complicate the federal case.”

Trump, who has been mostly silent on Truth Social for almost a day, suddenly posted a strange tweet that seemed to hint at the insurrection charge.

In the midst of his usual rant about how he is being unfairly targeted while others are not, Trump mentioned the Insurrection Act.

“No, only ‘TRUMP,’ because I am illegally being targeted!”

Is Trump being charged under the “Insurrection Act”?

That’s odd. That’s among all the stuff about classified docs where Trump is being charged but not Biden or Obama or anyone.

Does that mean that the former President knows he is going to be charged under the Insurrection Act? Maybe he got a target letter informing him that he should expect to be so charged.

Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

A little later, Trump posted his typical complaint about the investigations into him, that they are interfering with the election.

Is something happening here, or is Trump just being crazy?

It seems like the chances of an insurrection charge against Trump are much higher than they were when I wrote about it just yesterday.

The clown show goes on as Trump deleted the tweet and replaced it with an identical one with one difference. It says “Espionage Act” instead of “Insurrection Act.”