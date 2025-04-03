Chicago, St. Louis, Memphis, Indianapolis, Little Rock weather today: Storms with possible tornadoes forecast

Parts of the Midwest and South were hit by tornadoes and severe storms on Wednesday, which downed trees and power lines, tore off roofs, and flung debris hundreds of feet into the air. Dozens of tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, and Mississippi as storms moved through those states and others in the evening.(AFP)

"This is a life-threatening situation," the National Weather Service warned locals on the social media site X after briefly declaring a tornado emergency in northeast Arkansas. They urged people to seek shelter immediately.

As storms swept through Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, and Mississippi in the evening, dozens of tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in those and other states. Forecasters attributed the severe weather to strong wind shear, an unstable atmosphere, daytime temperatures, and an influx of moisture from the Gulf into the central US.

Severe thunderstorms moving eastward were expected to intensify over the next several days, increasing the risk of potentially fatal flash flooding in the Midwest and South. According to the National Weather Service, the powerful storm system is forecast to bring "significant, life-threatening flash flooding" each day until Saturday.

The extended deluge "is an event that happens once in a generation to once in a lifetime," according to the forecast, with more than a foot of rain expected over the next four days. "Rainfall totals and impacts could be historic."

The Storm Prediction Center, based in Oklahoma, reported that over 90 million people were at risk of severe weather across a large area stretching from Texas to Minnesota and Maine.

Tornadoes touch down, with more possible

A tornado emergency was briefly issued Wednesday evening in Blytheville, Arkansas, where debris was lifted to at least 25,000 feet, according to weather service meteorologist Chelly Amin. This rare, high-level warning from the weather agency indicated the severity of the situation. Although injuries were not immediately reported, the storm caused significant damage.

A downed power line forced the temporary closure of more than 2 kilometres of Highway 18 in the area. Later in the evening, another tornado was reported near Harrisburg, Arkansas.

In Pilot Grove, Missouri, power poles were snapped, vehicles were overturned, and multiple buildings were destroyed, according to the state's emergency management office. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported minor injuries, while the state transportation department closed roads in Potosi, southwest of St. Louis, due to storm debris and downed electrical wires.

A "high-risk" area, rarely discussed in warnings, was declared for parts of west Tennessee, including Memphis; northeast Arkansas; the southeast corner of Missouri; and portions of western Kentucky and southern Illinois, affecting about 2.5 million people.

The Storm Prediction Center forecasted the likely occurrence of "multiple long-track EF3+ tornadoes." Tornadoes of this magnitude are among the strongest on the Enhanced Fujita scale.

Cities including Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis, and Louisville, Kentucky, were at a slightly lower risk for severe weather. Nashville, Tennessee; Detroit; Milwaukee; and Dallas were also at risk.

From midweek through Saturday, thunderstorms with several rounds of intense rain were predicted for the Ohio Valley, the lower Mississippi Valley, and parts of Texas. Forecasters warned that these storms could frequently pass over the same areas, increasing the risk of hazardous flash floods that could wash cars away.

Meteorologist Mark Rose of the National Weather Service noted that the storm system would stall and remain in place through the weekend, bringing severe storms and heavy rain to middle Tennessee.

The meteorological office cautioned that over the next seven days, northeastern Arkansas, the southeast corner of Missouri, western Kentucky, and southern Illinois and Indiana could receive up to 15 inches of rain, with certain areas of Kentucky and Indiana particularly vulnerable to flooding.

Severe Weather Forecast for Thursday-Sunday:

Thursday: The greatest potential for severe storms will be from northeast Texas to western Tennessee, including Memphis and Little Rock. The region marked in red on the map is at risk for several tornadoes and very large hail.

Scattered severe storms are also possible from northern Texas to the Tennessee Valley and mid-Atlantic. Wind damage and large hail are the primary threats, but a few tornadoes are also possible.

Friday: Areas from central and eastern Texas to the Ohio Valley could experience more severe storms, producing wind damage, large hail, and a few tornadoes.

Saturday: The greatest potential for severe weather will be in the South, particularly the lower Mississippi Valley. Scattered severe storms are also possible as far north as the Ohio Valley. Damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes are all potential threats, but further details are still coming into focus, so it’s important to check back for updates.

Sunday: A lingering threat of severe storms may affect parts of Georgia, Alabama, and northern Florida.