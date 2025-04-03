Muncie Tornado: Severe weather leaves Ball State University and Anderson without power

A tornado was confirmed near Muncie, Indiana, on Wednesday night. A tornado was confirmed near Muncie, Indiana.(Pixabay)

According to the National Weather Service, “At 10:02 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located 7 miles south of Matthews, or 8 miles northwest of Muncie, moving northeast at 70 mph.”

Students at Ball State University were asked to shelter in place. The university in located in Muncie, Delaware County.

Power outages were reported in Ball State University and parts of Anderson as a result of the storm. According to power outage.us, more than 7,000 people were without power in Delaware County as of 10:45 PM EDT.

Downed power lines have been reported in multiple areas. Indiana 28 has been closed to traffic north of Muncie to facilitate the removal of these lines, according to Star Press.

Tornadoes spotted near Indianapolis

Tornado damage has been reported in Brownsburg following a violent twister that struck the area on Wednesday night. A building collapsed, and the Sur La Table warehouse, a supply store in Brownsburg, also sustained structural damage. Authorities have not yet released a statement regarding the collapse, and there is no confirmation about whether anyone was trapped under the debris. Brownsburg, located in Hendricks County, is a suburb of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Additionally, a tornado was also observed on the ground in Carmel, Indiana, a suburb located north of Indianapolis.

Tornado Watch

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for the following counties and cities in Indiana until 4 AM EDT, Thursday -

Counties Included (11 Total)

Central Indiana

Bartholomew

Decatur

Hancock

Madison

Rush

Shelby

East Central Indiana

Delaware

Henry

Randolph

South Central Indiana

Jackson

Southeast Indiana

Jennings

Cities Included

Anderson

Columbus

Farmland

Greenfield

Greensburg

Muncie

New Castle

North Vernon

Parker City

Rushville

Seymour

Shelbyville

Union City

Winchester