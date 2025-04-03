Indianapolis power outage: Over 135,000 without power after tornado spotted in Carmel

A massive power outage hit Indianapolis on Wednesday minutes after a tornado was spotted in the Indiana capital's suburb Carmel. The city's power outage portal showed that at least 135,000 people were without power. The number was updated at 8:03 PM local time. A massive power outage hit Indianapolis on Wednesday(Unsplash)

According to poweroutage.us, nearly 40,000 customers of AES Indiana were without power, and 6,990 Anderson Light and Power customers reported issues.

Here is a list of companies that were hit with outages on Wednesday:

- AES Indiana - 39,818

- Anderson Light and Power - 6,990

- Bartholomew County REMC - 0

- Boone REMC - 3,626

- Carroll White REMC - 980

- CenterPoint Energy Indiana - 16,208

- Clark County REMC - 0

- Darke Rural Electric - 0

- Daviess-Martin County REMC - 92

- Decatur County REMC - 0

- Dubois REC - 30

- Duke Energy - 23,287

- Fulton County REMC - 90

- Harrison REMC - 13

- Heartland REMC - 416

- Hendricks Power Cooperative - 6,116

- Henry County REMC - 424

- Indiana Michigan Power - 8,970

- Jackson County REMC - 318

- Jasper County REMC - 1

- Johnson County REMC - 55

- Kankakee Valley REMC - 49

- Kosciusko REMC - 1,270

- LaGrange County REMC - 502

- Marshall County REMC - 2,645

- Miami-Cass REMC - 1

- Midwest Energy Cooperative - 0

- NineStar Connect - 11,808

- Noble REMC - 2

- NorthEastern REMC - 1,196

- Northern Indiana Public Service Company - 6,424

- Orange County REMC - 115

- Parke County REMC - 1,036

- Paulding-Putnam Electric - 0

- Richmond Power and Light - 0

- RushShelby Energy - 0

- South Central Indiana REMC - 0

- Southeastern Indiana REMC - 0

- Southern Indiana Power - 76

- Steuben County REMC - 392

- Tipmont REMC - 32

- Utility District of Western Indiana - 1,505

- Warren County REMC - 337

- WhiteWater Valley REMC - 51

- WIN Energy REMC - 296