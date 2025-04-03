Indianapolis power outage: Over 135,000 without power after tornado spotted in Carmel
A massive power outage hit Indianapolis on Wednesday
A massive power outage hit Indianapolis on Wednesday minutes after a tornado was spotted in the Indiana capital's suburb Carmel. The city's power outage portal showed that at least 135,000 people were without power. The number was updated at 8:03 PM local time.
According to poweroutage.us, nearly 40,000 customers of AES Indiana were without power, and 6,990 Anderson Light and Power customers reported issues.
Here is a list of companies that were hit with outages on Wednesday:
- AES Indiana - 39,818
- Anderson Light and Power - 6,990
- Bartholomew County REMC - 0
- Boone REMC - 3,626
- Carroll White REMC - 980
- CenterPoint Energy Indiana - 16,208
- Clark County REMC - 0
- Darke Rural Electric - 0
- Daviess-Martin County REMC - 92
- Decatur County REMC - 0
- Dubois REC - 30
- Duke Energy - 23,287
- Fulton County REMC - 90
- Harrison REMC - 13
- Heartland REMC - 416
- Hendricks Power Cooperative - 6,116
- Henry County REMC - 424
- Indiana Michigan Power - 8,970
- Jackson County REMC - 318
- Jasper County REMC - 1
- Johnson County REMC - 55
- Kankakee Valley REMC - 49
- Kosciusko REMC - 1,270
- LaGrange County REMC - 502
- Marshall County REMC - 2,645
- Miami-Cass REMC - 1
- Midwest Energy Cooperative - 0
- NineStar Connect - 11,808
- Noble REMC - 2
- NorthEastern REMC - 1,196
- Northern Indiana Public Service Company - 6,424
- Orange County REMC - 115
- Parke County REMC - 1,036
- Paulding-Putnam Electric - 0
- Richmond Power and Light - 0
- RushShelby Energy - 0
- South Central Indiana REMC - 0
- Southeastern Indiana REMC - 0
- Southern Indiana Power - 76
- Steuben County REMC - 392
- Tipmont REMC - 32
- Utility District of Western Indiana - 1,505
- Warren County REMC - 337
- WhiteWater Valley REMC - 51
- WIN Energy REMC - 296