Chick-fil-A down: What happened to mobile app today? How to fix amid massive outage

Chick-fil-A down: Fast-food chain Chick-fil-A's mobile application witnessed a massive outage on Friday. Downdetector, a platform that reports about online outages, showed at least 1350 reports in the US at the time of writing this story. Many customers also complained on social media, saying orders were not going through, the app was freezing or crashing, and some faced difficulty logging in.

Chick-fil-A app was was down on Friday(Unsplash)

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The company is yet to issue an update. Downdetector's map showed issues spread across Richmond, New York, Dallas and other metros.

How to fix Chick-fil-A App rssues right now

Here are the most effective troubleshooting steps that resolve the problem for most users:

Update the app

Make sure you’re using the latest version from the App Store or Google Play. Many recent complaints stem from outdated versions.

Force close and restart

Completely close the app, restart your phone, and reopen it. This fixes temporary glitches for the majority of users.

Clear cache and data

On Android: Settings → Apps → Chick-fil-A → Storage → Clear Cache (then Clear Data if needed).

On iOS: Offload the app or delete and reinstall it.

Check location services and permissions

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{{^usCountry}} Ensure Location Services are enabled (Chick-fil-A requires this for nearby restaurant availability and ordering). Also allow notifications and background app refresh. Switch networks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ensure Location Services are enabled (Chick-fil-A requires this for nearby restaurant availability and ordering). Also allow notifications and background app refresh. Switch networks {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Toggle between Wi-Fi and mobile data. Disable any VPN you’re using, as it can interfere with Chick-fil-A’s servers. Additional tips {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Toggle between Wi-Fi and mobile data. Disable any VPN you’re using, as it can interfere with Chick-fil-A’s servers. Additional tips {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Log out of your Chick-fil-A One account and log back in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Log out of your Chick-fil-A One account and log back in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Try ordering through the website (chick-fil-a.com) as a temporary workaround if the app continues failing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Try ordering through the website (chick-fil-a.com) as a temporary workaround if the app continues failing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If the issue persists after these steps, contact Chick-fil-A Guest Services through the app (Help → Contact Us) or call your local restaurant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If the issue persists after these steps, contact Chick-fil-A Guest Services through the app (Help → Contact Us) or call your local restaurant. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chick-fil-A has not issued any official statement about a major outage today. Most reported issues tend to resolve within a few hours after basic troubleshooting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chick-fil-A has not issued any official statement about a major outage today. Most reported issues tend to resolve within a few hours after basic troubleshooting. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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