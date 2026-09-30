Christa Pike Tennessee execution: Date, time, method, who can witness, and can she still be pardoned? All details

Christa Pike is set to be executed on September 30 in Tennessee. The 50-year-old went on death row when she was just 18, for the 1995 murder of Colleen Slemmer. Now, she is set to be put to death at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.

Christa Pike is set to be executed for the 1995 murder of Colleen Slemmer. (X/@mymomcare)

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Pike was convicted of torturing and murdering Slemmer, a Florida woman, and prosecutors had said that jealousy was the motivating factor. Pike, with her then-boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, were convicted of the crime while the other accomplice, Shadolla Peterson, got parole.

The death row inmate allegedly drew a pentagram on Slemmer's chest and hit her with an asphalt block on the head, details during her trial revealed. Since Pike was convicted, details emerged about her own troubled past including sexual abuse and neglect as a child. Further, Pike was found to be suffering from PTSD.

Also Read | Who are Colleen Slemmer's mother, father, where are they now? Christa Pike execution puts killer's childhood in focus

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{{^usCountry}} A clemency plea to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was denied as he said he would neither grant it, nor intervene. The US Supreme Court also turned down the last-minute petition her lawyers filed to stay the execution. Here's all you need to know about Christa Pike's execution in Tennessee. Christa Pike execution time and method {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A clemency plea to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was denied as he said he would neither grant it, nor intervene. The US Supreme Court also turned down the last-minute petition her lawyers filed to stay the execution. Here's all you need to know about Christa Pike's execution in Tennessee. Christa Pike execution time and method {{/usCountry}}

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Pike is set to be executed at 10:00am CDT (11:00am EDT) on September 30. She will be put to death by lethal injection.

There will be two IV lines, as per protocol. This includes a primary line and a backup line, that will be established. Then, the single drug pentobarbital will be administered.

Notably, Pike refused a last meal before her execution.

Who can watch Christa Pike's execution?

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Pike's execution will be behind closed doors and only certain people can attend. The execution will not be televised, keeping with the laws of the US, and Tennessee state laws as well.

Among people attending the execution are Slemmer's mother and stepfather, May and Raul Martinez. Pike's spiritual advisor will also be present during her final moments.

State laws allow up to 7 members of print, radio, and television news to be present and witness the execution. WKRN’s Tori Gessner and WBIR reporter John North will be among those present for the execution, as per reports.

Can Christa Pike still be pardoned?

Yes, Pike can technically still be granted executive clemency or even a reprieve, if the Tennessee Governor chooses to reverse his decision. However, it is practically improbable since he's already indicated he will not intervene in the execution process.

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Pike's lawyers tried to make the case that the girl she was at 18 and the woman she's now are two starkly different people, and she should get a second chance. Questions have also been raised about Pike getting the death sentence while her then-boyfriend got life in jail, because the latter was 17, and considered to be a juvenile, despite just months of difference between the two.