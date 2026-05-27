Christian Menefee wife and children: All about Kaitlyn Pennington-Hill and their kids

Christian Menefee defeated longtime Rep. Al Green in the Democratic primary runoff for Texas’ 18th Congressional District, winning about 68.5% of the vote and ending Green’s more than two decades in Congress.

Wife: Kaitlyn Menefee

Rep. Christian Menefee (D-TX) departs after speaking at an Organization of Iranian American Communities meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.(Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Christian Menefee is married to Kaitlyn Menefee (née Kaitlyn Pennington-Hill), an attorney. The couple met while attending Washington University School of Law, where Kaitlyn was a year behind him.

They were married in 2019 in a vintage outdoor ceremony at Hughes Manor in Houston.

In a heartwarming birthday post for his wife in September 2025, Christian Menefee wrote, “Y’all help me wish a Happy Birthday to my wife and everyone’s favorite person, Kaitlyn! Thank you for bringing both joy and calm everywhere you go. Thank you for always being caring and thoughtful. Thank you for somehow managing to be the flyest yet most laid back person there is. And thank you for always being supportive yet still giving truth when it’s most needed.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He added, "The boys and I are blessed to call Kaitlyn ours, and I’m praying this next year brings her even more joy and fulfillment. (Gabriel says she’s his best friend. Malcolm just said “mama”… then threw a toy at my head.) Love you, Kaitlyn Pennington-Hill Menefee — Happy Birthday." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "The boys and I are blessed to call Kaitlyn ours, and I’m praying this next year brings her even more joy and fulfillment. (Gabriel says she’s his best friend. Malcolm just said “mama”… then threw a toy at my head.) Love you, Kaitlyn Pennington-Hill Menefee — Happy Birthday." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Christian and Kaitlyn Menefee have two sons: Gabriel Menefee and Malcolm Menefee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Christian and Kaitlyn Menefee have two sons: Gabriel Menefee and Malcolm Menefee. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The family lives in Houston with their two rescue dogs, Howie and Kennedy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family lives in Houston with their two rescue dogs, Howie and Kennedy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Texas election results: Who won the Senate, governor and attorney general primaries? Ken Paxton vs John Cornyn winner Who is Christian Menefee? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Texas election results: Who won the Senate, governor and attorney general primaries? Ken Paxton vs John Cornyn winner Who is Christian Menefee? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Born in 1988, Christian Menefee is a first-generation college graduate who earned a law degree from Washington University in St. Louis. He previously served as Harris County Attorney (2021–2026), becoming the youngest and first African American to hold the position.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON