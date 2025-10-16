Search
Thu, Oct 16, 2025
CIA in Venezuela: What to know about Trump administration-approved covert action

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Oct 16, 2025 12:58 am IST

The latest reported step by the Trump administration, involving the CIA, marks the US stepping up its campaign against Venezuela's president Nicolás Maduro. 

The Donald Trump administration has secretly authorized the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to conduct covert action in Venezuela, The New York Times reported, citing US officials. This marks a stepping up of action against Venezuela's president Nicolás Maduro.

While Donald Trump has accused Nicolas Maduro of heading a drug cartel, the Venezuelan president has denied the charges.(X/@VividProwess, X/@MarioNawfal)
The move by the Trump administration comes after weeks of the US military targeting boats off Venezuelan coasts, which they have said were carrying drugs. Twenty seven people had been killed in those strikes.

What to know of CIA covert action in Venezuela

The end goal is reportedly to drive Maduro from power, NYT reported, citing US officials. With the new authority given to them, CIA can carry out lethal operations in Venezuela, and also execute a range of operations in the Caribbean.

The spy agency could take covert action against Maduro unilaterally or as part of a larger military operation, the publication further reported. However, it is not known if the CIA is currently planning any operations in Venezuela, or if the authorities have come as a contingency, as per NYT.

Venezuela and US military actions

This development comes even as the US military is planning a possible escalation of its own, drawing up options for Trump's consideration, including strikes inside Venezuela, the publication also reported.

Military buildup in the area has been substantial. Currently, there are 10,000 US troops there, but most are at bases in Puerto Rico. However, there is also a contingent of Marines on amphibious assault ships. The Navy, meanwhile, has eight surface warships and a submarine in the Caribbean.

Maduro on Wednesday ordered military exercises in the country's biggest shantytowns after US forces blew up another boat allegedly carrying drugs from the Caribbean country. He has accused Washington of plotting regime change.

In a message on the Telegram social network, the authoritarian Socialist said he was mobilizing the military, police and a civilian militia to defend Venezuela's "mountains, coasts, schools, hospitals, factories and markets."

State television showed images of armored vehicles deploying in the sprawling low-income Caracas suburb of Petare, a traditional stronghold of socialist support. Military exercises will also take place in Miranda state, which neighbors Caracas. Maduro said the deployments aim to "win the peace."

While Trump has accused Maduro of heading a drug cartel, the Venezuelan president has denied the charges. The US Justice Department in August doubled a bounty for information leading to Maduro's capture to $50 million.

(With AP inputs)

News / World News / US News
