Cincinnati shooting update: Scary scene from I-71; police shut down highway - Video

Aerial footage released by local broadcaster WLWT showed multiple police vehicles, blocked traffic lanes and investigators surrounding several stopped vehicles along the interstate while emergency responders worked at the scene.

A popular highway in Cincinnati was closed on Thursday due to a shooting while police investigated the incident. The investigation has closed a section of northbound I-71 close to Stewart Road in Silverton, according to drone footage.

One person shot The car carried three passengers when the shooting occurred on the I-71. One individual was hit by a gunshot in the car on the highway and transported to UC Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. The person who was shot has now passed away, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office confirmed.

The sheriff's office is currently investigating and has said that the number of people in the suspect's car during the shooting is not known yet.

Law enforcement agencies have not yet released detailed information about what led to the shooting or whether it stemmed from a road rage confrontation, targeted attack or another dispute.

Highway will remain shut for a couple of hours Local emergency scanners and social media posts described a rapid escalation in police presence following reports of gunfire. Witnesses reported seeing officers moving between vehicles with weapons drawn shortly after the incident unfolded.

A user on X updated that there is “5 miles backup” and wrote, “N71 Closed at Stewart, shots fired. HamCo Sheriff says interstate will likely stay closed for a couple of hours. AVOID 71 out of Cincinnati. Backup already 5 miles. Use Lateral.”