Clavicular's bizarre ‘pregnancy contest’ claim sparks backlash on social media; ‘I will be a dad…’

Streamer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, a controversial figure to say the least, again sparked a social media storm. However, in is not a legal run-in this time, it is a troubling on-stream suggestion that has divided the internet and left it so troubled.

What Was The Contest?

Influencer Clavicular is being compared by social media users due to his Beauty Pegent contest controversy.(X/ @FearedBuck)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a recent live show, the streamer suggested a contest where 500 women would take part in a beauty pageant type contest with the victory becoming impregnated by him.

''I must have children. I must get children today," Peters said on stream. He proceeded to explain the concept in clear words, saying, "I will be a dad in the next few months, guys. I am telling you.

The video went viral on social media. The response was swift and it was very negative.

The Bonnie Blue comparison .

The internet quickly started calling Clavicular the “male version of Bonnie Blue”. This refers to the OnlyFans creator who made headlines by faking a pregnancy just to upset people just for the rage bait.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to a Complex report, the criticism was immediate. People online labeled Peters as everything from "the male Bonnie Blue" to simply a “dumbass.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a Complex report, the criticism was immediate. People online labeled Peters as everything from "the male Bonnie Blue" to simply a “dumbass.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Notably, Bonnie Blue makes, claimed she was pregnant but later admitted her own it was a lie, mocking "middle-aged parents" who fell for her prank. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, Bonnie Blue makes, claimed she was pregnant but later admitted her own it was a lie, mocking "middle-aged parents" who fell for her prank. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It is not the first time that Clavicular has caused outrage. The New York Times reports that as of February, Peters was making over 100,000 a month through his Kick live streams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is not the first time that Clavicular has caused outrage. The New York Times reports that as of February, Peters was making over 100,000 a month through his Kick live streams. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Peters, 19, had been banned on the streaming platform Kick in a Christmas Eve 2025 incident in which he was seen livestreaming as he drove a Tesla Cybertruck with someone on the hood. According to Complex, Evrim Aga was arrested later in Florida on a misdemeanor battery charge.

His number of followers has since increased in spite of the controversies, a trend media critics claim is indicative of larger accountability deficits in the live-streaming sector.

The Audience's Reactions

The idea of impregnation contest received a very negative reaction on social media. Many termed it as being exploitative and demeaning to women. Some others highlighted that the suggestion, though it might have been a joke, normalizes damaging attitudes.

In a Rolling Stone article, Peters has been called a leading figure in the 'looksmaxxing' movement, a male self-improvement movement that critics claim frequently espouses unhealthy masculinity as self-help.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON