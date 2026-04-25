Clavicular's bizarre ‘pregnancy contest’ claim sparks backlash on social media; ‘I will be a dad…’
Live streamer Braden Peters, aka Clavicular, sparked outrage after proposing a contest for 500 women to become impregnated by him.
Streamer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, a controversial figure to say the least, again sparked a social media storm. However, in is not a legal run-in this time, it is a troubling on-stream suggestion that has divided the internet and left it so troubled.
What Was The Contest?
In a recent live show, the streamer suggested a contest where 500 women would take part in a beauty pageant type contest with the victory becoming impregnated by him.
''I must have children. I must get children today," Peters said on stream. He proceeded to explain the concept in clear words, saying, "I will be a dad in the next few months, guys. I am telling you.
The video went viral on social media. The response was swift and it was very negative.
The Bonnie Blue comparison .
The internet quickly started calling Clavicular the “male version of Bonnie Blue”. This refers to the OnlyFans creator who made headlines by faking a pregnancy just to upset people just for the rage bait.
According to a Complex report, the criticism was immediate. People online labeled Peters as everything from "the male Bonnie Blue" to simply a “dumbass.”{{/usCountry}}
According to a Complex report, the criticism was immediate. People online labeled Peters as everything from "the male Bonnie Blue" to simply a “dumbass.”{{/usCountry}}
Notably, Bonnie Blue makes, claimed she was pregnant but later admitted her own it was a lie, mocking "middle-aged parents" who fell for her prank.{{/usCountry}}
Notably, Bonnie Blue makes, claimed she was pregnant but later admitted her own it was a lie, mocking "middle-aged parents" who fell for her prank.{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Clavicular's Miami breakdown: Overdose, family rift, and fallout with friend
Clavicular's Controversies{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Clavicular's Miami breakdown: Overdose, family rift, and fallout with friend
Clavicular's Controversies{{/usCountry}}
It is not the first time that Clavicular has caused outrage. The New York Times reports that as of February, Peters was making over 100,000 a month through his Kick live streams.{{/usCountry}}
It is not the first time that Clavicular has caused outrage. The New York Times reports that as of February, Peters was making over 100,000 a month through his Kick live streams.{{/usCountry}}
Peters, 19, had been banned on the streaming platform Kick in a Christmas Eve 2025 incident in which he was seen livestreaming as he drove a Tesla Cybertruck with someone on the hood. According to Complex, Evrim Aga was arrested later in Florida on a misdemeanor battery charge.
His number of followers has since increased in spite of the controversies, a trend media critics claim is indicative of larger accountability deficits in the live-streaming sector.
The Audience's Reactions
The idea of impregnation contest received a very negative reaction on social media. Many termed it as being exploitative and demeaning to women. Some others highlighted that the suggestion, though it might have been a joke, normalizes damaging attitudes.
In a Rolling Stone article, Peters has been called a leading figure in the 'looksmaxxing' movement, a male self-improvement movement that critics claim frequently espouses unhealthy masculinity as self-help.