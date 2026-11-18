The Community Assistance Emergency Response (CAER) network reported an explosion, fire and process or unit upset at the facility on Independence Parkway. The message stated, "Emergency vehicles, flames, noise, sirens, smoke, activity may be noticeable to the community."

Emergency crews responded to a reported explosion and fire at the Clean Harbors Deer Park Incineration Facility in La Porte, Texas, on Tuesday, according to local emergency officials.

The La Porte Office of Emergency Management said it was monitoring the situation at Clean Harbors. “The City of La Porte is monitoring the ongoing incident at Clean Harbors, located at 2027 Independence Parkway S. We are aware of reports from residents experiencing loud noises and vibrations associated with the incident. At this time, no actions are needed from La Porte residents. We will continue monitoring the situation and provide updates as needed.”

Authorities have not confirmed whether anyone was injured in the incident. A cause for the explosion was also not provided at the time of writing.

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What happened? The incident occurred at Clean Harbors’ Deer Park Incineration Facility, a site that manages hazardous and industrial waste.

According to Clean Harbors, the Deer Park facility is a permitted site that handles a wide range of waste materials, including liquids, solids, sludge and gases.

An "explosion, fire, Process/Unit upset happened" at the Clean Harbors facility at 2027 Independence Parkway South in La Porte, according to a notification posted on the Community Awareness Emergency Response website shortly before 9pm.

Clean Harbors stated that it was actively addressing the matter in their CAER post. La Porte OEM authorities stated that they were still keeping an eye on the ongoing fire at the plant in an update published on X at 10pm

Reports of loud explosions were seen online. Independent journalist Zach Bitango shared a security camera footage from East Harris County area of Houston that reportedly captured the sound of the explosion at the Clean Harbors facility in Deer Park.