Cody wildfire: Check Oracle evacuation map after fire breaks out Pinal County

Oracle officials asked hundreds of residents to evacuate after the Cody Fire broke out in Pinal County on Wednesday. The sheriff's office announced the evacuation order at 4:30 PM local time. Authorities also released an evacuation map, helping residents. Cody fire broke out in Oracle on Wednesday (X)

The Cody Fire hit the Oracle area within 24 hours of the nearby Cedar Fire, which also prompted evacuation orders. The two fires are unrelated. According to the US Forest Service, the Cedar Fire was 50% contained as of Wednesday.

Officials further added that evacuation orders are issued for regions 5 and 16 to 19 of the Oracle evacuation map. The PCSO released an evacuation map via social media and official channels, delineating specific zones in Oracle under varying levels of evacuation status.

The map, referenced in alerts from PCSO and corroborated by reports from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, divides Oracle into numbered evacuation zones to guide residents.

GO Status (Immediate Evacuation):

Zones 5, 16, 17, 18, and 19: Residents in these zones are under a “GO” order, indicating imminent and life-threatening danger, requiring immediate evacuation. The PCSO’s alert said: “Residents in the Oracle area that are located in evacuation zones 5 and 16-19 are in evacuation status. Please evacuate the area immediately!”

Zone 18 was added to the GO status by 4:23 PM.

SET Status (Prepare to Evacuate):

Zones 4 and 15: These zones are under a “SET” status, meaning residents should prepare for potential evacuation due to significant fire danger. The PCSO advised residents to gather emergency go kits and consider voluntary relocation. San Manuel residents were also placed on SET status, per Pinal County’s announcement.

READY Status (Be Aware): Other areas of Oracle, not specifically zoned in the GO or SET orders, are under a “READY” status, urging residents to stay vigilant and monitor updates, per PCSO’s guidance. The READY, SET, GO system, detailed on AzEIN, encourages preparing emergency supplies in advance, including three gallons of water per person, a three-day food supply, and medications, per the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) guidelines cited by PCSO.

Evacuation Centers and Support

Mammoth Community Center: The Town of Mammoth opened its Community Center at 101 W. 5th St., Mammoth, AZ 85618, as a temporary evacuation site for displaced Oracle residents.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has restricted access to residents only at the Highway 77 and Highway 79 junction due to changing weather conditions.