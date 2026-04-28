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Colleen Jo Matarico: LA teacher who abused 13-year-old and called him 'her crystal meth' gets 10 years

A former Los Angeles teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for child abuse case.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 07:49 am IST
By Khushi Arora
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A Los Angeles middle school teacher who sexually abused a 13-year-old student and referred to the boy by the nickname "crystal meth" has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Colleen Jo Matarico appeared in the court on Monday for the sentencing in a blue jumpsuit, as per the reports of The New York Post.

Who is Colleen Jo Matarico and what did she do?

Former LA teacher sentenced to 10 years in abuse case.(Representative Image/ Pexels)

Colleen Jo Matarico is 44-year-old former Los Angeles Los Angeles County middle school teacher. She met the 13-year-old boy when he was 12 in the school she used to teach.

She was also accused of giving the boy marijuana and reportedly told him she was planning to leave her husband for him.

She was arrested in November 2024 and According to CBS News, the extent of her obsession with the boy became clear during earlier court proceedings. Deputy District Attorney Ariel Anson cited alleged Instagram messages between Matarico and the victim. "In the messages between her and that minor, she indicates that she is in love with him, that he is the only one that she would go to jail for... and that he is her crystal meth," Anson said in court.

Also Read: Where did Cole Tomas Allen buy his guns? What we know about the weapons used in the WH dinner shooting

What happened in the court?

When the 10-year sentence was announced on Monday, according to the New York Post, Matarico smiled, laughed and shook her head. Her only words during the hearing were "good morning" and "yes" when asked if she understood the sentence.

She sat next to her attorney Leonard Levine, who spoke to her quietly before a bailiff escorted her out of the courtroom to start her sentence.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Colleen Jo Matarico: LA teacher who abused 13-year-old and called him 'her crystal meth' gets 10 years
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