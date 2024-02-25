College education and Trump love: Who voted for Donald Trump in South Carolina GOP Primary?

There was no neck-to-neck finish in South Carolina as Donald Trump was projected to romp home in Nikki Halley’s home state. But who voted for Donald Trump? It would appear there's an inverse co-relation between being a Trump voter and an advanced college degree. Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he hosts a South Carolina Republican presidential primary election night party in Columbia, South Carolina, U.S. February 24, 2024. REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer(REUTERS)

According to a chart shared by journalist Michael Tracey, 82% of folks who never attended college voted for Donald Trump. The number was 74% for those who went to college but didn't receive a degree, 70% for those who had an Associate's Degree, 55% for those who had Bachelor's Degree and finally only 44% for those who with Advanced Degrees voted for Trump.

Trump is still short of the delegates needed, but his win over Haley in the state where she served as governor, leaves him with a clear and unobstructed path to the nomination.

Haley is Trump’s last major challenger in a race that has seen the former president dominate every Republican primary contest, with commanding wins in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada ahead of South Carolina.

Trump took the stage in Columbia, South Carolina, shortly after the race was called, joined by daughter-in-law Lara Trump and other allies.

“This was a little sooner than we anticipated,” Trump said. “An even bigger win than we anticipated.”

The race shifts to Super Tuesday on March 5, when more than a dozen states hold Republican contests, but Haley is likely to face increased pressure to exit the race and questions about whether her impressive slate of donors will continue funding a longshot bid.



