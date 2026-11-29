Colorado Governor Jared Polis has urged parents across the United States to claim Trump Accounts for their children, saying the programme offers families an opportunity to build long-term savings, regardless of their political views on President Donald Trump or billionaire Elon Musk.
In a post on X, Polis said he and his family had set up accounts for their children over the weekend and encouraged other parents to do the same.
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He described the scheme as a savings account for American children and said families should not allow the President's name on the programme to discourage them from claiming the benefits.
“It doesn’t matter if you like President Trump or Elon Musk,” Polis wrote, adding that the accounts offered at least $250 in potential benefits for eligible children.
$1,000 contribution for eligible children
Polis highlighted the federal government's one-time $1,000 contribution for children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028.{{/usCountry}}
Polis highlighted the federal government's one-time $1,000 contribution for children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028.{{/usCountry}}
Under the Internal Revenue Service's eligibility rules, the child must be a US citizen with a valid Social Security number.
Parents or guardians must also elect to receive the contribution, even if an account has already been opened automatically.
The governor also pointed to a separate $250 contribution funded by philanthropists Michael and Susan Dell.
Musk, SpaceX pledge shares to children
Polis also referred to Musk's pledge to give children two SpaceX shares, one from the company and another from Musk personally.
SpaceX announced on November 25 that it would contribute one newly issued Class A share to every currently active Trump Account.Also Read Los Angeles earthquake today: Photos show damage, aftershocks after 5.0-magnitude California quake
The company said Musk would personally match its contribution. However, the precise arrangements for distributing Musk's personal shares have not been fully clarified.
Polis advises parents on additional savings
Polis said Trump Accounts should not necessarily replace other savings options. He noted that parents do not receive a tax deduction for their own contributions and said families saving specifically for college may generally be better served by a 529 education savings plan.
Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged individual retirement accounts for eligible children under 18. The Treasury Department says eligible children have been automatically enrolled, but parents or guardians must claim and activate the accounts to manage them and access available contributions.
Polis said he liked the idea behind the programme and urged parents to focus on the potential benefits for their children rather than the politics surrounding its name.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.