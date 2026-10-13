Reports of an active shooter at Colorado State University have surfaced on social media, with one user saying she “heard gunshots and a mob of kids screaming.” There is no official announcement on the situation yet.

What Netizens are saying

Colorado State University shooting, active shooter reports: What's happening on the Fort Collins campus? What we know (Colorado State University﻿/Facebook)

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“Has anyone heard of the active shooter at CSU? Apparently , the shooter has been killed , hoping and praying that they stopped him before hurting anyone,” a Facebook user wrote.

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“Just got a safety advisory to stay away, heard gunshots and a mob of kids screaming and running. Few buildings and classes on lock down right now,” a user commented.

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Another user wrote, “Just heard from our daughter. Shooter was at the Chem building. She was in the building next door. They just released them to go back to their dorms. This is so sad. My oldest daughter had a shooter at her University 3 years ago. This is crazy.”

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{{^usCountry}} “My daughter just called and told us too. She was in math in the engineering building. She didn’t see or hear it but she has a friend that told her they heard gunshots. Big police presence currently on campus,” commented another user. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My daughter just called and told us too. She was in math in the engineering building. She didn’t see or hear it but she has a friend that told her they heard gunshots. Big police presence currently on campus,” commented another user. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, an X post said, “Active Police event near Chemistry building on CSU campus in Fort Collins. Safety alert sent out saying “avoid area between chemistry and microbiology buildings”. Will update as more info is available.”

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“There was just a shooting at CSU. Connor is in his dorm safe,” wrote a Facebook user.

Journalist Peter W. Chol said he heard reports of a police presence on the CSU campus.

“A friend of mine, a Ph.D. student on campus, received a notification around 6:02 p.m. He also told me over the phone that he heard “gunshots.” We’re working to get more information from CSU Police,” he wrote on X, sharing a screenshot of the alert.