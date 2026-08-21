Columbia, PA tornado damage: Scary videos emerge as Lancaster County hit; West Chester under warning

Several buildings in York and Lancaster counties were damaged as a severe storm swept through Central Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon.

A severe storm caused a Tornado Warning and building damage across York and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, (Unsplash)

The roof at Eastern York High School in Wrightsville, York County, was severely damaged by the storm, which arrived in the region shortly after 4pm.

Tornado Warning issued as storm moves through Lancaster County

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By 4:28pm, the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning as the storm moved into western Lancaster County.

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Here are the videos:

Viewer Jeremy Zarlos sent a video that appears to show signs of rotation in the storm as it arrived in Columbia.

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What to do during a Tornado Warning

{{^usCountry}} According to NWS, here's what to do in the event of a Tornado Warning: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to NWS, here's what to do in the event of a Tornado Warning: {{/usCountry}}

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Stay Weather-Ready: Continue to listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay updated about tornado watches and warnings.

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At Your House: If you are in a tornado warning, go to your basement, safe room, or an interior room away from windows. Don't forget pets if time allows.

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At Your Workplace or School: Follow your tornado drill and proceed to your tornado shelter location quickly and calmly. Stay away from windows and do not go to large open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.

Outside: Seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately if a tornado is approaching. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe. Neither is a mobile home or tent. If you have time, get to a safe building.

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In a vehicle: Being in a vehicle during a tornado is not safe. The best course of action is to drive to the closest shelter. If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head, or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low lying area such as a ditch or ravine.