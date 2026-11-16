Columbia University gates remain closed after judge rejects residents' public access claim

A New York judge has ruled that Columbia University can keep its campus gates closed, dismissing a lawsuit filed by Morningside Heights residents seeking public access to College Walk amid growing pressure from local officials and community groups to reopen the university grounds. Judge dismisses residents' lawsuit against Columbia over campus gate closures. (REUTERS)

Judge David Cohen dismissed the lawsuit on November 10, ruling that residents “have no right of public access to College Walk,” according to Columbia Daily Spectator, the university's student newspaper, which reported the decision on November 12.

The ruling comes weeks after Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration threatened legal action against Columbia over its continued gate closures. The dispute has also drawn criticism from elected officials and neighbourhood residents, who have repeatedly called for pedestrian access to the campus to be restored.

Judge rejects residents' claim over College Walk The lawsuit was filed on January 15, 2025, by Morningside Heights residents who argued that Columbia's gate closures violated a 1953 agreement under which New York City sold College Walk to the university.

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Cohen ruled that residents had no right to use the property, citing a June 25, 1953, city resolution stating that the land was “not needed for any public use.”

The judge also rejected a request by the residents' lawyer, Toby Golick, to discontinue the case, which would have allowed her to file a new lawsuit. Instead, he granted Columbia's motion to dismiss.

Golick described the decision as “very disappointing” and said it was “overwhelmingly likely” that the residents would appeal.

Columbia welcomed the ruling, saying it recognised College Walk as private property and affirmed the university's authority to control access to its buildings and grounds.

Mamdani administration maintains pressure Despite the dismissal, Mamdani's administration maintained its position that Columbia should provide a pedestrian walkway through the campus on 116th Street under the 1953 agreement.

A spokesperson for the mayor said the ruling did not change the administration's position on the agreement.

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City Council Majority Leader Shaun Abreu also expressed disappointment, saying the decision would not end efforts to reopen the gates. Assembly member-elect Eli Northrup said local officials would continue working with the university and community members to restore access.

Columbia President Jennifer Mnookin relaunched the university's Campus Access Advisory Committee in September to examine ways to expand access. The university said the committee's work would continue despite the court decision.

Campus gates largely closed since 2024 Columbia's gates have remained largely closed since New York Police Department officers cleared the Gaza solidarity encampment in April 2024, apart from a brief period of open access in summer 2025.

Community groups have continued organising rallies demanding the gates be reopened. The Morningside Heights Community Coalition also planned a town hall on November 18 to discuss campus access.

The ruling resolves the residents' lawsuit but leaves the broader dispute between Columbia, city officials and neighbourhood groups over public access to the campus ongoing.