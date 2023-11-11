Columbia University suspends pro-Israel and pro-Palestine groups amid protests

Columbia University has suspended two student groups, Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) and Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), citing repeated violations of university policies. The decision comes in the aftermath of demonstrations supporting Palestinians and condemning Israel's actions, particularly its airstrikes on Gaza.

People walk past Columbia University in New York, U.S., October 30, 2023.(REUTERS)

JVP, described as the "largest progressive Jewish anti-Zionist organization in the world," has been actively organizing protests against the Israeli airstrikes, which have led to a rising death toll on both sides. The suspension also extends to SJP, a pro-Palestinian student organization involved in advocating for a Gaza ceasefire.

Critics have accused these groups of antisemitism, with some pro-Palestinian demonstrators expressing support for Hamas' attack on Israel in ways that are perceived as threatening and hateful towards Jews. High-profile donors have even threatened to withhold contributions to universities where pro-Palestinian activism has gained momentum.

Gerald Rosberg, senior executive vice president of the university, justified the suspension, stating that it resulted from repeated violations of campus event policies, culminating in an unauthorized event marked by threatening rhetoric and intimidation.

The suspension means that JVP and SJP will not be able to hold events on campus or receive university funding. Rosberg indicated that the ban could be lifted if the groups demonstrate a commitment to compliance with university policies.

The move has ignited a firestorm of reactions, with Sonya Meyerson-Knox, senior communications manager at JVP, calling it a "horrific act of censorship and intimidation." Meyerson-Knox argued that the students are advocating for peace and a ceasefire in Gaza.

The decision also follows the resignation of Henry Swieca, a billionaire and founder of Talpion Fund Management, from the Columbia Business School's board, citing concerns about anti-Jewish sentiments being allowed on campus.

While some welcome the university's decision, such as the American Jewish Congress, others argue that it jeopardizes free expression and the safety of students, particularly those who support Palestinian rights.

