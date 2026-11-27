Columbia University affiliated Barnard College in New York has reversed its decision to suspend internship-related work authorisations for international students, allowing them to apply for Curricular Practical Training (CPT) for the spring 2027 semester.

Barnard resumes international student internship approvals for spring 2027 after US court order. (Barnard College.edu) more less

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The move follows a federal court order temporarily blocking the Trump administration's stricter interpretation of CPT eligibility rules.

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Akilah Rosado, Barnard's interim dean and vice president for inclusion and belonging, announced the decision in an email to international students on November 25, according to Columbia Daily Spectator.

The reversal comes nine days after the college announced on November 16 that it would pause CPT approvals for the upcoming semester.

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Barnard's decision also follows a November 17 ruling by the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts that blocked enforcement of two federal directives that had narrowed eligibility for the programme.

Federal court blocks stricter CPT rules

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{{^usCountry}} The court order in Association of American Universities v. Department of Homeland Security granted a preliminary injunction and stayed the Student and Exchange Visitor Program's (SEVP) August 12 and August 24, 2026, broadcast messages pending judicial review. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court order in Association of American Universities v. Department of Homeland Security granted a preliminary injunction and stayed the Student and Exchange Visitor Program's (SEVP) August 12 and August 24, 2026, broadcast messages pending judicial review. {{/usCountry}}

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The messages had introduced a stricter interpretation of CPT, stating that internships must be an integral and required part of an established academic curriculum. The August 24 guidance said the requirement had to apply to all students in the same programme, regardless of whether they were international or domestic.

The court found that the government had departed from its longstanding interpretation of CPT eligibility without adequately acknowledging or explaining the change.

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Since 1991, the federal government had recognised training opportunities carrying academic credit as eligible, even when participation was not mandatory for every student.

Conditions for Barnard students seeking CPT

Under the revised process, Barnard students seeking CPT authorisation for spring 2027 must enrol in and complete a pass/D/fail course called A Barnard Education at Work. Registration will be added to the Vergil student portal in the coming weeks, according to Rosado's email.

Students must also submit a letter of hire to the college's International Student Services office. Employers classified under the college's tier system must sign a cooperative agreement with Barnard.

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The college has cautioned that its policy could change depending on the ongoing litigation. If the injunction is modified or reversed, Barnard said it would honour already approved CPT authorisations but could pause pending applications.

CPT is a form of work authorisation for F-1 international students undertaking internships, cooperative education or practical training directly connected to their academic programmes.

According to Barnard's international student guidance, students must obtain the required college authorisation before beginning eligible employment.

The college said it would continue updating students about CPT opportunities, including arrangements for summer 2027.