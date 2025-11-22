Search
Concord shooting: Shots fired at Christmas tree lighting in NC; 'people were running, falling down'

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Nov 22, 2025 07:16 am IST

Gunshots were fired at the downtown Concord Christmas tree lighting in North Carolina on Friday, WCNC Charlotte reported.

Brett Ford, a balloon artist, described the chaos.

"We had a line of probably 250-300 people, and then all of a sudden, you heard what you thought was fireworks, but it's about 40 minutes early for the fireworks," Ford told the outlet. "And then all panic broke loose. Everybody scattered, everybody started running, people were falling down."

What we know so far

WCNC Charlotte reports that shots were fired around 7:30 p.m., prompting officers to secure the area. Police were seen putting up crime-scene tape shortly after the incident.

The City of Concord later confirmed the shooting and announced that the remainder of the event was canceled. Visitors were instructed to leave the area.

As of now, no information has been released about potential injuries.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Concord police at (704) 920-5027.

