Who is Judy Russ? Widow donates 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in memory of late husband

The 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived in New York City on November 8. The Norwegian spruce, donated by the Russ family, stands 75 feet tall, measures 45 feet in diameter, and weighs 11 tons. IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TISHMAN SPEYER - Judy Russ with her son Liam, 7, help hammer a spike into the wrapped 75-foot tall, 11-ton Norway Spruce from East Greenbush, NY, that the Russ family donated to serve as the 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, Saturday, Nov. 08, 2025, in New York. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 3. (Diane Bondareff/AP Content Services for Tishman Speyer)(AP)

2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree: An ode to a loving husband

Judy Russ, a resident of upstate New York, donated this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree to honor her late husband Dan’s memory. Dan Russ, who tragically passed away at age 32 in 2020, cherished the Norwegian tree on their Rensselaer County farmland for years. He and Judy always wanted their spruce to occupy Rockefeller Center during Christmas.

“I think I just hallucinated, like, ‘We need to go back because there’s no way this is real, right?’” Judy told NBC, after the tree was brought to the iconic location.

“We always talked about it being the (Rockefeller Center) tree. It’s so special that my family’s tree gets to be America’s, if not the world’s, Christmas tree,” she said.

While it was a memorable day for Judy and her 7-year-old son, Liam, she missed her husband, Dan, dearly. “I know he would have loved to have been here for this moment,” Judy said.

Judy Russ on spreading joy

Judy Russ told the outlet that she and her son would attend the official tree lighting ceremony on December 3. “Well, I cry at home in my living room when the tree is lit, so I’m probably going to be inconsolable that day, but it’s going to be great,” Judy said.

On this occasion, Judy asked people to spread joy and compassion. “Spread joy, spread cheer, love one another,” she said. She was excited to note that the tree will remind New Yorkers of her late husband and family. “We’re just happy to share it with everybody,” Judy concluded.

Also read: New Yorkers ‘fleeing’ after Mamdani's win get offer from Florida sheriff; ‘if you are unhappy’

FAQs

Who donated this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree?

Judy Russ, a resident of upstate New York, donated this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

How tall is the 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree?

The 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is 75 feet tall.

When will the official tree lighting ceremony take place?

The official tree lighting ceremony will take place on December 3.