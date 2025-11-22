Search
Sat, Nov 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

North Park Mall, Dallas: Reports of 'loud pop’ prompt police response and shooting concerns

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 07:27 am IST

Reports of a "loud pop" at NorthPark Mall in Dallas prompted concerns about a possible shooting or active-shooter situation.

A police response was reported at NorthPark Mall in Dallas on Friday after several witnesses said they heard a “loud pop.” The noise prompted concerns about a possible shooting or active-shooter situation. However, early indications suggest it may have been a false alarm. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the incident.

Reports of a "loud pop" at NorthPark Mall in Dallas prompted concerns.(Unsplash)
Reports of a "loud pop" at NorthPark Mall in Dallas prompted concerns.(Unsplash)

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / North Park Mall, Dallas: Reports of 'loud pop’ prompt police response and shooting concerns
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On