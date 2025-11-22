Reports of a "loud pop" at NorthPark Mall in Dallas prompted concerns about a possible shooting or active-shooter situation.
A police response was reported at NorthPark Mall in Dallas on Friday after several witnesses said they heard a “loud pop.” The noise prompted concerns about a possible shooting or active-shooter situation. However, early indications suggest it may have been a false alarm. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the incident.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News/World News/US News/ North Park Mall, Dallas: Reports of 'loud pop’ prompt police response and shooting concerns