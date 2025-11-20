Search
Thu, Nov 20, 2025
Dallas Walmart shooting: Many injured at 9300 block of Forest Lane, video shows huge police presence; first details out

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Updated on: Nov 20, 2025 03:56 am IST

A shooting incident was reported at the Dallas Walmart at 9300 block of Forest Lane on Wednesday. 

A shooting reportedly took place on Wednesday at the Walmart at 9300 block of Forest Lane, Dallas, Texas. Officers were called to respond to reports of a possible shooting a little before 3:40 pm, as per ABC-affiliated WFAA. Several people were injured in the shooting that took place in the parking lot, Fox 4 News reported.

Police reportedly cordoned the area off with crime scene tape. (Facebook/Dallas Police Department)
Police reportedly cordoned the area off with crime scene tape. (Facebook/Dallas Police Department)

Heavy police presence was reportedly seen in the area. Police officers were seen gathered in the parking lot outside and the area was blocked off with crime scene tape as per reports. Fox 4 News reported that early reports suggested at least two people with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital.

Cops were also investigating a vehicle that appeared to have a dead victim inside, the publication reported. Several weapons were reportedly on top of the vehicle.

Texas representative Ana-Maria Ramos commented on the incident saying, “I’m monitoring reports of a shooting at the Walmart at 9301 Forest Lane in Dallas. Please avoid the area while law enforcement and emergency services respond to the scene.”

On social media too, several people posted about the shooting, and there was also a claim that multiple people had been shot.

Scanner reports from earlier showed that officials were responding to the situation. “Shooting (Dallas) Dallas PD and Fire Rescue are working a shooting at the Walmart, 9301 Forest Lane. Multiple ambulances have been dispatched. Avoid this area!,” an update read.

People express concern amid reports of shooting

News of the possible shooting sparked concerns among many online. One person on Facebook wrote “yup. watching it from the 7th floor in the building behind the walmart... prayers to the family. being told theres two deceased.” HT.com could not independently verify if there were any casualties.

Another person, meanwhile chipped in, “Multiple paramedics are on site. At least 20+ police vehicles.”

Yet another exclaimed, “PRAYING FOR EVERYONE INVOLVED.”

Video also showed heavy police presence.

“Shooting on 9301 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX, DPD / EMS on scene 2 people with GSW transported to hospitals. Large crime scene front of Walmart,” the individual who went live with the video, wrote.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
