New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was upgraded to stable condition after being shot in the abdomen outside a Manhattan restaurant early Sunday, a New York Police Department spokesman said Wednesday. Jets CB Kris Boyd now in stable condition after Sunday shooting

Authorities continue to search for the gunman, who was captured on surveillance footage released by the police. No arrests have been made.

Boyd was taken to Bellevue Hospital following a Midtown Manhattan shooting shortly after 2 a.m. ET on Sunday. He was able to conduct a brief interview with New York Police Department detectives to provide information and vital details about the incident.

ABC News reported Monday that Boyd has a bullet lodged in his lung and underwent multiple medical procedures in his first 24 hours at the hospital.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn said he talked to Boyd shortly after the incident.

"That's what eases my mind, that he's in good spirits," Glenn said, per ESPN. "His wife and his kid, they're in good spirits, and he'll walk away from this just fine."

Police released the surveillance images and a physical description of the primary suspect as part of a New York Crimestoppers Alert on Monday morning. The alert had two images of the alleged suspect wanted in the shooting, which records showed took place outside of a restaurant on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue. NYPD described the suspect as "male, medium complexion, last seen wearing a black cap, black sweatshirt, black pants, multi-colored sneakers, and carrying a black bookbag."

At the time of the incident, the Jets essentially were on a mini-bye week, having lost to the New England Patriots Thursday night with their next game against the Ravens in Baltimore this Sunday.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.