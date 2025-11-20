Moorhead shooting today? Shelter in place between 12th Ave. S. and 24th Ave. S., cops provide key update; details out

Police responded to a situation at 1800 Block of 20th St. S., in Moorhead, in Clay County, Minnesota on November 19, and issued a shelter in place. Moorhead police released a statement about the incident. Moorhead police issued a shelter in place after a cop thought they heard gunfire. (Facebook/Moorhead Police Department)

What happened at Moorhead?

On Facebook, they said that a shelter in place had been issued for the area between 12th Ave. S. and 24th Ave. S., from 14th St. to 26th St. According to local authorities this was done as a precautionary measure, while cops investigated what happened.

They noted that there was police presence at 1800 Block of 20th St. S. As per local law enforcement, a cop was doing a follow-up when they heard what sounded like a gunshot and called for backup.

“At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 19, a Moorhead Police officer conducting a follow-up in the 1800 block of 20th St. S. heard what sounded like a gunshot and immediately called for backup. Out of an abundance of caution, a large police presence responded to the area. Officers are using available tools, including a drone and the BearCat vehicle, to safely assess the situation,” Moorhead police said in a statement.

They added, “A shelter-in-place notification was issued for the area between 12th Ave. S. and 24th Ave. S., from 14th St. to 26th St., as a precaution while officers continue to investigate. The investigation remains ongoing, and there is no additional information to share at this time. MPD continues to ask the public to avoid the area.”

People were advised to avoid the 20th St. S. between 12th Ave. S. and I-94 until further notice, and drivers were suggested to take alternate routes.

Meanwhile, a local media outlet claimed that SWAT had been called to the scene as well. “Report Of Shots Fired In Moorhead, SWAT Called,” inewz.TV reported.