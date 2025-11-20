Search
Thu, Nov 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Moorhead shooting today? Shelter in place between 12th Ave. S. and 24th Ave. S., cops provide key update; details out

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 01:00 am IST

Police provided a key update as they responded to a situation at 1800 Block of 20th St. S., in Moorhead, in Clay County, Minnesota. 

Police responded to a situation at 1800 Block of 20th St. S., in Moorhead, in Clay County, Minnesota on November 19, and issued a shelter in place. Moorhead police released a statement about the incident.

Moorhead police issued a shelter in place after a cop thought they heard gunfire. (Facebook/Moorhead Police Department)
Moorhead police issued a shelter in place after a cop thought they heard gunfire. (Facebook/Moorhead Police Department)

What happened at Moorhead?

On Facebook, they said that a shelter in place had been issued for the area between 12th Ave. S. and 24th Ave. S., from 14th St. to 26th St. According to local authorities this was done as a precautionary measure, while cops investigated what happened.

They noted that there was police presence at 1800 Block of 20th St. S. As per local law enforcement, a cop was doing a follow-up when they heard what sounded like a gunshot and called for backup.

Also Read | Man shot dead in New York after he threatened to shoot up a hospital

“At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 19, a Moorhead Police officer conducting a follow-up in the 1800 block of 20th St. S. heard what sounded like a gunshot and immediately called for backup. Out of an abundance of caution, a large police presence responded to the area. Officers are using available tools, including a drone and the BearCat vehicle, to safely assess the situation,” Moorhead police said in a statement.

They added, “A shelter-in-place notification was issued for the area between 12th Ave. S. and 24th Ave. S., from 14th St. to 26th St., as a precaution while officers continue to investigate. The investigation remains ongoing, and there is no additional information to share at this time. MPD continues to ask the public to avoid the area.”

People were advised to avoid the 20th St. S. between 12th Ave. S. and I-94 until further notice, and drivers were suggested to take alternate routes.

Meanwhile, a local media outlet claimed that SWAT had been called to the scene as well. “Report Of Shots Fired In Moorhead, SWAT Called,” inewz.TV reported.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Moorhead shooting today? Shelter in place between 12th Ave. S. and 24th Ave. S., cops provide key update; details out
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On